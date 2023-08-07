SEGA Partners with PowerA on a New Line of Sonic the Hedgehog™ Gaming Accessories

SEGA of America and PowerA are working together to bring Sonic the Hedgehog controllers and gaming accessories to market this summer

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SEGA of America, Inc. and PowerA, a leader in officially licensed gaming accessories, announced a new partnership to create, distribute and sell a line of Sonic the Hedgehog-themed third-party gaming accessories. The initial product-line launches today and includes controllers for Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S, a branded Nintendo Switch Protective Case, as well as a TriFold Game Card Holder for Nintendo Switch cartridges.

"As big fans ourselves, the PowerA team is thrilled to partner with the team at SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog and friends to our controllers and accessories," said Akio Strasser, Senior Global Marketing Director for PowerA. "With more than 30 years of Sonic, and multiple generations of gamers experiencing this franchise, we are so excited to bring these characters to life on our accessories for the first time."

PowerA will launch and sell the following products starting August 8, 2023. Each product will be available for purchase or preorder at the official PowerA website and other retailers:

  • Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Sonic Boost
  • Protection Case for Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite – Sonic Peel Out
  • TriFold Game Card Holder – Sonic Kick
  • Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S – Sonic Style

"Sonic is one of the most recognizable video game characters of all time! We are excited to be partnering with Power A to bring this core line of gaming peripherals to fans around the world," said Michael Cisneros, Associate Director, Licensing. At home or on the go, we hope that these will be your go-to gaming accessories no matter what game you are playing (but if you open your heart, we all know Sonic is your jam)."

For more information, visit www.powera.com.

ABOUT SEGA OF AMERICA, INC.
SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog™, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

ⒸSEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

About PowerA
PowerA creates innovative accessory products that enhance the world's best video game and mobile technology experiences. A brand that has become known for high standards and quality manufacturing, PowerA delivers the safest products possible including game controllers, cases, starter kits and a wide collection of other accessories. PowerA products are available across the globe at major retailers including North America, Europe, Australia and Latin America. To learn more, visit PowerA.com.

SOURCE PowerA

