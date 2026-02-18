Segal Communications Expands Agency Leadership

Katina Tinka Bush added as VP & Gabriel Muñoz as Account Manager

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segal Communications , a full-service Marketing Communications Agency, announces the expansion of its leadership team to include Katina Tinka Bush and Gabriel Muñoz , two seasoned wine, food, and lifestyle media relations and influencer marketing professionals.

Bush will serve as Vice President and take a lead role in the company's growth, while serving current and new hospitality and consumer lifestyle clients.

Bush, a Bay Area native and graduate of San Diego State University, is joining Segal with nearly two decades of experience in public relations, strategic communications, and digital marketing. She is a natural ambassador for her clients, focusing on championing each brand with strategic messaging and dynamic publicity campaigns. She has experience across several lifestyle industries, including wine, spirits, sports, entertainment, food and beverage, travel, and hospitality. Bush holds an Accreditation in Public Relations (APR), a credential that identifies exemplary strategic communications practitioners. She was also named Public Relations Woman of the Year in 2025 by the Public Relations Society of America, San Francisco Bay Area Chapter (PRSA-SF).

"Stepping into this role is both an honor and an energizing next chapter in my career," stated Bush. "I'm passionate about leading with strategy, creativity, and collaboration, and about helping brands show up authentically in an ever-evolving media landscape."

Muñoz joins the team as its newest Account Manager and will lead client relationships in the retail, hospitality, tourism, and lifestyle sectors.

Muñoz, also a native of the San Francisco Bay Area, graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in public relations. He began his career at a notable San Francisco PR agency, working with clients in food & beverage, wine & spirits, hospitality, tourism, nonprofit, and fintech. During his tenure, he achieved high-impact results for clients, as seen in The New York Times, USA Today, Forbes, SFGATE, The San Francisco Standard, and many more. Additionally, Muñoz led the charge in influencer marketing, garnering millions of impressions for various clients nationwide.

"I am honored to join Segal during this time of significant growth," stated Muñoz. "I look forward to applying my experience to current and future clients."

About Segal Communications

Segal Communications is an award-winning public relations, social media, content, and influencer marketing agency. We specialize in crafting comprehensive communication strategies spanning food, restaurants, retail, events, hospitality, wine, spirits, and more. Our mission is to assist consumer brands in establishing a strong brand presence, building a stellar reputation, and amplifying their unique stories through earned and owned channels. We pride ourselves on offering strategic guidance and skillful execution. Beyond being mere consultants, we wholeheartedly integrate ourselves as dedicated team members, working hand in hand with our clients to collaboratively create something we all take immense pride in building.

Media Contact

Anna Gasiorowski

[email protected]

(415) 855-8133

SOURCE Segal Communications