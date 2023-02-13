Segal Communications Named Agency of Record for HenHouse Brewing Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Segal Communications , a full-service PR Agency, announced it was selected as the agency of record for HenHouse Brewing Company, a beloved Bay Area institution that makes beer as entertaining as it is tasty.

Segal was brought on to ensure the visibility of a lengthy calendar of launches and events planned by the Sonoma County-based brewery leading up to SF Beer Week, held February 10 - 19th, and beyond. This will include supporting the annual Big Chicken Zero-Day Double IPA release, in which the HenHouse team undertakes the herculean task of packaging and distributing over 9 thousand pints of beer every day for one week, ensuring that beer drinkers enjoy the freshest possible brew.

"We selected Segal Communications because of their deep understand of Bay Area media and influencers, and their experience working with leading food and beverage brands," said Sayre Piotrkowski, Brand Manager, HenHouse Brewing. "Also, our brands hold similar values and are passionate about what we do."

For Segal Communications, HenHouse rounds out a tasty roster of delicious clients that include the Bay Area's beloved Johnny Doughnuts and Pots & Co, a London-based dessert company.

"We are so excited to be working with the amazing team at HenHouse," said Sarah Segal, Founder & CEO, Segal Communications. "The extraordinary love and care they put into each can has built a brand with character that sets them apart."

About Segal Communications

Segal Communications is a full-service public relations & marketing communications agency that helps some of the world's leading companies, organizations, and individuals establish their brands, build reputations and amplify their stories. We provide strategic advice and tactical execution to legacy brands, disruptive startups, and revered thought leaders, in fields as diverse as beauty and biotechnology. More than consultants, we are true team members, working collaboratively with our clients to create something we are all proud to build.

About HenHouse Brewing Company

HenHouse Brewing Company was founded in 2012 in Sonoma County with the mission of delivering fresh, fun, high-quality beer to the Bay Area and beyond. HenHouse believes that beer should be as entertaining as it is tasty, partnering with artists, musicians, and community members to produce liquid entertainment all year long. HenHouse is also deeply committed to uplifting their community, supporting local non-profits through their donations committee. For more information about HenHouse beers and where you can find them, visit www.henhousebrewing.com ,

