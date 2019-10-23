Segal Trials Acquires New Studies with Schedule 1 DEA License and Continues to Expand its Network of Inpatient and Outpatient Facilities

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Segal Trials, a privately held network of research sites throughout South Florida and South Carolina conducting Phase I–IV trials, has been named one of seven sites to begin a Phase II study of psilocybin—a psychedelic prodrug compound—for major depressive disorder (MDD). Segal Trials holds a Schedule 1 DEA License and will be taking part in Usona Institute's Phase II PSIL201 study investigating the safety and efficacy of psilocybin for MDD.

"Today we are experiencing a depression epidemic, and as part of the medical community it is our duty to help and work alongside pharmaceutical companies to safely test and validate the impacts of new treatments," said Bonnie Segal, Co-Founder and President of Segal Trials. "Psychedelics are one of the oldest substances known to mankind, used to alter mental states. In the world we live in today and with the available medications in the market, we owe it to ourselves and the next generation to be testing, with rigor, new ways to treat depression."

Over the years Segal Trials has grown into one of the premier, privately held clinical trial sites in the U.S., with six sites located in South Florida and Charleston, South Carolina focusing on mental health and women's health; and has been awarded groundbreaking studies that will change the landscape of medicine. The newest addition to the network in Miami Lakes, FL is a state-of-the-art clinical research facility, specializing in early phase, inpatient and outpatient trials, focusing on patients with psychiatric, neurologic, and general medical conditions.

The facility has 29 research beds, a centralized nursing station, lab processing area, and pharmacy, along with amenities that include a recreational area, an outdoor monitored courtyard, retention tools, secured access and alarmed doors, televisions in every room, monitored wi-fi, and internet access, with the ability to segregate populations by wing. It is staffed by an experienced team of professionals and a robust support team providing quality control, recruitment support, operational expertise, and private transportation to ensure the highest quality of services is provided to our clients.

Segal Trials, founded in 1998, is a privately held network of seven research sites throughout South Florida and South Carolina that conducts Phase I–IV research trials with a primary emphasis on psychiatry, neurology, insomnia, and women's health. Staying true to its core values of quality, customer service, collaboration, advocacy, and patient centricity, the Segal Trials team of over 120 professionals remains agile and adaptive, expanding and growing based on the needs of its sponsors and volunteers. To date, Segal Trials has been an instrumental part in conducting studies resulting in 26 medications that are FDA-approved and are improving the quality of life for millions. In addition to conducting clinical trials, Segal Trials also offers data management, bioanalytical lab analysis, medical writing, protocol design and review, project management, budget development, and clinical data monitoring services through established vendor relationships and inhouse resources. Segal Trials is an innovator and a leader in the advancement of medicine with a strong dedication to the community it serves by spreading awareness about clinical trials as a potential care option. Segal Trials is affiliated with Compass Health Systems, a behavioral health care group practice serving the community since 1990.

