Segall Bryant & Hamill Launches Small Cap Core Mutual Fund

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) announced the launch of the SBH Small Cap Core Fund, an actively managed equity mutual fund available in retail and institutional share classes (SBHCX and SBASX, respectively). The Fund incepted on December 31, 2019.

The Small Cap Core Fund seeks to identify companies that have historically generated, or are positioned to generate, superior returns on invested capital (ROIC). These companies must possess a sustainable competitive advantage, typically within niche markets, or an identifiable catalyst for ROIC improvement. The Fund utilizes a core investment approach and consists of companies with market capitalizations that do not typically exceed the largest market capitalization company in the Russell 2000® Index.

With the launch of the Small Cap Core Fund, retail investors now have access to SBH's Small Cap Core strategy, which has a long, successful track record and to date has only been available to institutional and accredited investors. Jeffrey C. Paulis, CFA is the senior portfolio manager of the Fund and has been with SBH since 2003 and in the investment industry since 2001. Mr. Paulis is backed by a team of four experienced investment professionals who have been working together since 2013.

"With the launch of the SBH Small Cap Core Fund, we're excited to broaden investor access to a strategy we've been managing for nearly two decades," said Mr. Paulis. "Our disciplined research process, with the goal of discovering niche market focused companies with defendable competitive advantages and high ROIC or catalysts for ROIC change will continue to drive our goal of delivering consistent returns over the long term while emphasizing capital preservation.''

The Fund represents an expansion of SBH's extensive small cap lineup and continues the firm's strategy of leveraging its investment expertise to offer best‐in‐class investment strategies to investors.

"By delivering a proven strategy to a new group of investors, SBH is fulfilling its commitment of offering competitive, diversified and actively managed investment solutions to the retail, intermediary, and institutional space," said Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on the Small Cap Core Fund, please visit sbhfunds.com.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had more than $20 billion* in assets under management/assets under advisement as of September 30, 2019. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional, intermediary, and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, please visit sbhfunds.com or www.sbhic.com.

*Model UMA ­assets of approximately $377 million are included in the AUA portion of the AUM/AUA total as of September 30, 2019.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund(s) carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the Fund(s), click here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The funds of the Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. 9355821-UFD-1/8/2020

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. To obtain current performance as of the most recent month-end, please call (800) 392-2673.

An investment in the Funds involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

New Fund Risk: The Segall Bryant & Hamill Small Cap Core Fund was launched effective December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that the Fund will grow to or maintain an economically viable size. There may be limited or no performance history for investors to evaluate.

Micro-, Small- and Medium-Sized Company Risk: Investing in the securities of micro-, small- and medium-sized companies generally will be more volatile, and loss of principal could be greater than investing in the securities of larger, more established companies.

