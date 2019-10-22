Segall Bryant & Hamill Named to the CNBC FA 100 List

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill is pleased to announce that the firm was selected from more than 1,000 financial advisory firms to the CNBC FA 100 List, recognizing the country's top investment firms. The CNBC FA 100 celebrates forward-thinking investment firms that offer comprehensive planning and financial services to help clients navigate through their complex financial lives.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to client excellence," said Philip Hildebrandt, Chief Executive Officer. "Being a trusted advisor to our clients and helping them reach their financial goals has been at the core of our firm since we were founded 25 years ago."

Firms cannot be nominated and make their own case to join this list, rather CNBC uses a proprietary methodology developed in partnership with data provider AccuPoint Solutions. "We believe our recognition in this esteemed group of financial advisors is a result of our dedication to proprietary investment research, our experienced investment professionals and solutions-based approach," commented Mr. Hildebrandt.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had over $20 billion* in assets under management/assets under advisement as of September 30, 2019. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, please visit www.sbhic.com or sbhfunds.com.

Segall Bryant & Hamill did not pay to be included in this ranking. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill. * Model UMA ­assets of approximately $377 million are included in the AUA portion of the AUM/AUA total as of September 30, 2019.

SOURCE Segall Bryant & Hamill

