Segall Bryant & Hamill Workplace Equality Index® Survey: U.S. Businesses Continued to Embrace Diversity in 2019

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) today announced the results of the latest Workplace Equality Index survey. For nearly two decades, SBH has screened public companies on their workplace equality policies through this proprietary Index as it is our belief that companies that treat their employees fairly provide better shareholder returns over the long run. The survey is designed to assess trends in workplace equality among public companies that meet the criteria for inclusion in the Workplace Equality Index.

Highlights from the 2019 survey include that 89% of respondents agreed that senior leaders at their company support diversity and inclusion as a core corporate value. In addition, 79% of respondents said their company has done more to foster an inclusive workplace in the last two years. However, some of our survey respondents in the banking, communications and health care industries felt that their companies were not leaning in to foster diversity and inclusion.

"Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion understand that diversity can enhance a company's long-term financial success," said John N. Roberts, principal and senior portfolio manager at Segall Bryant & Hamill. "While companies that invest in their human capital support this concept, our survey shows that they could do a better job communicating the business case to employees."

Less than half of respondents strongly agreed or agreed with the proposition that their company primarily focuses on the business case when discussing the importance of diversity and inclusion. Industries in which we received positive feedback on this statement included financial services, industrial, and consumer products firms.

To see full survey results, visit Workplace Equality Survey. To learn more about SBH's Workplace Equality Fund, which invests in equality-minded companies, visit sbhfunds.com.

About the Survey

Segall Bryant & Hamill's Workplace Equality Index has tracked stock performance of equality-minded companies since 2001. Part of our screening methodology involves surveying employees at public companies. Respondents include employees, employee resource group members, and human resources and diversity and inclusion officers. In 2019, surveys were sent to more than 1,300 employees nationwide and we received a 26% response rate (i.e., 331 responses). The survey responses are anonymous and kept in strict confidentiality.

About Segall Bryant & Hamill

Segall Bryant & Hamill (SBH) is an independent investment firm headquartered in Chicago, with offices in Denver, St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Naples, Florida. The firm was established in 1994 and had over $20 billion* in assets under management/assets under advisement as of September 30, 2019. SBH offers a range of investment strategies and customized solutions for institutional, advisor, and wealth management clients, including domestic, international, and global equity; fixed income; and alternatives. For more information, visit sbhfunds.com or www.sbhic.com.

*Model UMA ­assets of approximately $377 million are included in the AUA portion of the AUM/AUA total as of September 30, 2019.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Segall Bryant & Hamill. Workplace Equality Index® is a registered trademark of Segall Bryant & Hamill.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Workplace Equality Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the Fund, click here. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. The funds of the Segall Bryant & Hamill Trust are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. 9361945-UFD-1/9/2020

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. To obtain current performance as of the most recent month-end, please call (800) 392-2673.

Risks: Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. The value of your investment will fluctuate over time and you may gain or lose money. Sector Concentration Risk: The Fund may concentrate its investments in companies that are in a single sector or related sector. Concentrating investments in a single sector may make the Fund more susceptible to adverse economic, business, regulatory or other developments affecting that sector. If an economic downturn occurs in a sector in which the Fund's investments are concentrated, the Fund may perform poorly during that period. ESG Investing Risk: Investing primarily in investments that meet ESG criteria carries the risk that the fund may forgo otherwise attractive investment opportunities or increase or decrease its exposure to certain types of issuers and, therefore, may underperform funds that do not consider ESG factors. Diversification does not eliminate the risk of experiencing investment losses.

SOURCE Segall Bryant & Hamill

Related Links

www.sbhic.com

