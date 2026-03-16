Seger Surgical Solutions Achieves Milestone with Successful Human Trials of Laparoscopic Bowel Closure Device

Three Successful First-in-Human Cases Completed in El Salvador

Company to Exhibit at SAGES 2026 Annual Meeting in Tampa

MISGAV, Israel, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd. ("Seger"), a pioneer in minimally invasive surgical technology, today announced the successful completion of three first-in-human cases in a clinical trial for its proprietary SEGER IDEA™ laparoscopic bowel closure device. The procedures, conducted at Zacamil Hospital in El Salvador, represent a pivotal milestone in the company's mission to standardize 100% Intracorporeal Anastomosis ("IA"),a technique that keeps the entire bowel closure procedure inside the body.

The SEGER IDEA™ laparoscopic bowel closure device

Building on this clinical breakthrough, Seger will showcase the SEGER IDEA device at the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place at the Tampa Convention Center from March 25–28, 2026 (Booth #634).

Transforming Laparoscopic Surgery

The SEGER IDEA device enables surgeons to align, close, and staple the common enterotomy quickly and securely entirely inside the body, eliminating the need for complex hand-sewn suturing or the traditional "extracorporeal" method, which requires larger incisions and lifting the bowel outside the abdominal cavity. The El Salvador trial was designed to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of this approach.

Key Clinical Highlights

Three Successful Cases: All three procedures were completed with ease, achieving 100% intracorporeal results.

All three procedures were completed with ease, achieving 100% intracorporeal results. Reduced Procedure Time: Bowel closures were performed in under 2 minutes, compared to the typical 15–20 minutes required for manual laparoscopic suturing.

Bowel closures were performed in under 2 minutes, compared to the typical 15–20 minutes required for manual laparoscopic suturing. Enhanced Patient Recovery: Smaller incisions and reduced tissue handling aim to lower postoperative pain and risk of incisional hernias.

"We have made history today! The success of our first-in-human cases in El Salvador validates our vision for the future of surgery," said Seger's CEO, Shahar Millis. "We are proving that 100% intracorporeal anastomosis is no longer a 'high-wire act' reserved for a few, but a reachable standard for many."

"Our initial clinical experience with the stapling system developed by Seger Surgical Solutions suggests that it may optimize intracorporeal enterotomy closure, allowing secure closure of the common enterotomy and simplifying one of the most technically demanding steps of intracorporeal anastomosis in minimally invasive surgery," commented Dr. Francesco Alabi, Zacamil Hospital, El Salvador.

Barry Salky, Co-Founder & Medical President of Seger added, "The whole concept of our device is to make intracorporeal anastomosis safe, easy and rapid for the practicing minimally invasive surgeon. We are off to a fantastic start, as the SEGER IDEA functioned exactly as we expected."

Visit Seger Surgical at SAGES 2026

Attendees of the SAGES 2026 Annual Meeting are invited to experience the SEGER IDEA device firsthand. The Seger Surgical team will be on-site for live demonstrations and to discuss clinical data from the El Salvador trials.

Location: Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL

Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL Dates: March 25–28, 2026

March 25–28, 2026 Booth Number: 634

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934130/Seger_Surgical_Solutions.jpg

Media Contact

Shahar Millis, CEO Seger Surgical Solutions

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.segersurgical.com

SOURCE Seger Surgical Solutions