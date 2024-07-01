Segmed Unveils New Brand Identity and Introduces Openda, the Next Evolution for Its Insight Platform

Openda: Empowering Healthcare Innovation with Advanced Medical Imaging Data Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segmed, Inc., a leader in providing Real-World Imaging Data for Health Innovation, is proud to announce the launch of its comprehensive corporate rebrand, culminating in the unveiling of Openda as the new identity for its cutting-edge Insight Platform.

This rebranding initiative reflects Segmed's commitment to not only being the leading imaging data provider to the AI healthcare space, but also bringing medical imaging data to life sciences and biopharma. Openda represents a significant step forward, encapsulating the company's mission to provide accessible, high-quality real-world imaging data to empower healthcare professionals and researchers worldwide.

Segmed is excited to unveil our dynamic rebranding initiative, which includes a striking new corporate logo, a vibrant internal and external brand identity, and a complete overhaul of our digital presence and infrastructure. This transformation is designed to perfectly showcase the full range of innovative services and capabilities that Segmed proudly delivers.

"We are thrilled to introduce Openda as the next chapter in our journey," said Martin Willemink, CEO of Segmed. "This rebrand signifies our evolution and growth as a company, and reaffirms our dedication to revolutionizing the healthcare data landscape."

Openda, formerly known as Segmed Insight, offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to streamline the process of accessing and utilizing healthcare data for research, development, and analysis. With its user-friendly interface and advanced capabilities, Openda empowers users to unlock valuable insights from diverse datasets securely and efficiently. As the volume of healthcare data continually grows, Openda stays ahead by constantly expanding its database, integrating new datasets sourced from Segmed's healthcare partners. In tandem with the Openda renaming, we're excited to unveil the following new product features:

Smart Search with Synonym Support: We've revolutionized search capabilities by incorporating a dynamic dropdown of SNOMED terms. Users can easily select synonyms and related search terms, enhancing precision and bringing the right data to their fingertips. Enhanced Patient Sorting: We've introduced new features that make navigating longitudinal studies and patient data a breeze. Now, users can effortlessly group studies by patient, and then sort patients by date, modality, or specific body parts, providing a more streamlined and intuitive experience. Expanded Modalities: We're excited to announce the integration of PET/CT and PET/MR modalities into Insight! This expansion broadens our platform's capabilities, empowering researchers and clinicians with even more comprehensive imaging options to drive insights and innovation in healthcare.

Discover the standout features of Openda:

Openda aggregates healthcare imaging data from various healthcare providers, including medical imaging, providing users with a comprehensive dataset for analysis. Data Collaboration: Openda facilitates collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and data scientists, fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation in healthcare.

Openda facilitates collaboration among healthcare professionals, researchers, and data scientists, fostering interdisciplinary research and innovation in healthcare. Data Privacy and Security: Openda prioritizes data privacy and security, employing robust encryption and access control measures to safeguard sensitive healthcare information.

The launch of Openda marks a significant milestone for Segmed as it continues to expand its reach and impact in the healthcare industry. The rebranding initiative underscores Segmed's commitment to driving positive change through technological innovation and data-driven solutions.

For more information about Openda and Segmed's healthcare data solutions, visit www.segmed.ai.

About Segmed, Inc.

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life sciences, healthcare, and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development, and enhancing global healthcare initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes, and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months or even years. By partnering with thousands of healthcare locations and imaging clinics across five continents, life sciences researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need.

For more information about Segmed, visit www.segmed.ai or follow us on LinkedIn @segmed-ai .

