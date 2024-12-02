Segmed’s real-world imaging data solution to be integrated into Bayer platform to accelerate the development of AI-powered healthcare solutions

Segmed's 100 million imaging studies will help power the new AI innovation platform from Bayer in Radiology, enabling organizations to build AI-powered healthcare solutions to benefit radiologists and patients.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segmed today announced that it has signed an agreement with Bayer to integrate Segmed's leading solution for real-world imaging data (RWiD) into Bayer's AI Innovation Platform (AIIP) to accelerate development of AI-powered healthcare applications. The aim of this agreement is to help researchers and developers at diverse organizations (e.g. academia, solution developers, innovation centers, healthcare providers, regulators and startups) obtain hard-to-find real-world imaging data to build scalable and compliant AI-powered medical imaging software products by offering Segmed's high quality and diverse real-world medical imaging data and cohort builder on Bayer's cloud-based end-to-end integrated AI Innovation Platform.

"Being part of an end-to-end AI developer environment has been a key vision since we founded Segmed, and I am excited we can add our expertise in technology powered, de-identified, imaging data networks to fulfill this mission with Bayer," said Dr. Martin Willemink, Co-founder and CEO of Segmed. "Through our collaboration, we will enable healthcare organizations to efficiently tap into fit for purpose data for them to build healthcare solutions for radiologists, ultimately improving patient outcomes."

Medical imaging data accounts for about 90 percent of all healthcare data. It is a highly complex and rich clinical data modality and an essential tool for screening, diagnosing, and tracking diseases. Billions of medical images are produced globally each year and as the number of imaging exams continues to grow, it is overwhelming the workload for radiologists and other healthcare professionals tasked with handling and interpreting these images for clinicians and patients. Many new supportive AI tools are being developed, tested, validated, and maintained to handle and analyze this enormous amount of data efficiently. Developing these AI tools requires accessing and curating real world medical imaging data, which is a difficult challenge that can be addressed by Segmed's technology.

Segmed's real-world imaging data platform is deeply integrated with a vast network of healthcare partners providing millions of de-identified real world imaging studies that are linkable to medical records. This capability paired with Bayer's expertise in healthcare regulatory, and the medical clinical field has the potential to significantly impact the healthcare ecosystem, ultimately aiming to advance patient outcomes, reduce costs, support radiologists and accelerate the pace of innovation.

About Bayer's AI Innovation Platform

Bayer's AI Innovation Platform is a cloud-based end-to-end software development platform designed to streamline and accelerate the development, validation, and deployment of imaging-based artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ ML) healthcare applications.

It aims to empower the development teams of healthcare organizations and startups in building scalable and compliant AI-enabled medical imaging software products and thereby potentially accelerate the development of groundbreaking and impactful solutions that ultimately benefit patients.

In line with the company's ambition for excellence in AI research, Bayer in Radiology collaborates with the brightest minds internally and externally, to explore new ways to help drive the delivery of unbiased, accessible radiological solutions.

About Segmed

Segmed, Inc. collaborates with life-sciences, health care and technology firms to streamline access to medical imaging studies for advancing biopharmaceutical R&D, AI development and enhancing global health care initiatives. Segmed acquires, de-identifies, standardizes and subsequently provides medical imaging data to researchers and innovators in AI/ML and Real-World Imaging Data (RWiD) through its proprietary data platform. Before Segmed, acquiring imaging data for medical research was a time-consuming process that could take months, or even years. By partnering with thousands of health care locations and imaging clinics across five continents, researchers and AI developers can access the studies they need.

