SEGPAY CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF PAYING ITS MERCHANTS FIRST

Payment Processor Launches Limited Edition Commemorative Branding

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a global leader in digital payment processing, today announced it will soon reach a major corporate milestone, the company's 20th year in business. To celebrate, Segpay has launched a year-long integrated marketing campaign and unveiled commemorative 20th anniversary branding. Based in South Florida Segpay serves online merchants in the U.S., UK and EU.

Over the past 20 years Segpay has developed the reputation of being the payments processor high-risk online businesses can count on offering merchant services, payment processing, fraud protection, marketing tools, and specific solutions geared to U.S., EU, and UK merchants. Since 2005, Segpay has helped merchants--often times with no access to bank services—allowing them to rely on Segpay's reputation and its relationships with acquiring banks and card networks to provide secure, turnkey solutions to accept online payments.

"When we started Segpay we set out to be the most responsive, transparent, and compliant payment facilitator in the space and 20 years later we continue to start each day with those core values," said Segpay CEO Cathy Beardsley. "I am so proud to reach this amazing milestone and appreciate all our clients for trusting us to help grow their businesses."

Segpay's official 20th anniversary is in April of 2025. In honor of the momentous milestone, Segpay has unveiled a commemorative logo, developed by its long-time agency partner Creaxion®. Over the next year, the new branding will be incorporated across all of Segpay's marketing channels including print, web, and social media marketing. The design utilizes the Segpay "carrot" symbol to create the "2" in the "20" design which ties back to Segpay's overall brand identity. The logo was designed to be sophisticated, stylish, and reflective of Segpay's expanding global operations.

Segpay's earned its stellar reputation, by focusing on paying and always putting its clients first. Initially launched in Europe in 2005, Segpay was one of two high-risk payment facilitators and was the first to ever have all client funds held or "segregated" to settlement accounts. Today current regulations require that all payment facilitators do this. Segpay is trusted by the biggest and best-known brands in the high-risk payment category. It offers state of the art payment processing services providing multiple ways for online merchants to get paid including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, SEPA, Crypto, and more all backed by a cutting-edge Fraud Mitigation System ™. Segpay has also earned many accolades over the years from Payment Services Company of the Year to Best Payment Processor to Top Workplace and its CEO, has been named, a Forbes 50 over 50, a Most Influential Woman in Banking by American Banker and a Most Influential Business Woman by the Sun Sentinel.

"Segpay's success is due to its amazing team that puts in a lot of work each day to take the best care of our clients as possible," added Beardsley. "I love my team, clients, and the partners we work with around the globe."

Segpay is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Segpay's reach has grown globally with offices in Ireland and in the UK, headquartered in Hatfield, England.

About Segpay

Segpay is a pioneer in digital payment processing, offering custom solutions including payment facilitator, direct merchant accounts, and secure gateway services. The company specializes in online credit card processing for e-commerce and subscription services for global merchants. Segpay provides secure turnkey solutions to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe and protected with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

Media Contact:

Kerrie Levick

Creaxion® for Segpay

[email protected]

SOURCE Segpay