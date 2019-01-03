Segpay Surges Into The New Year With 35% Growth

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Segpay, a global leader in digital payment processing, announced today that it finished 2018 up 35% in overall revenue, the company's 13th consecutive year of revenue growth. Segpay credits the growing market for "cam sites" along with increased revenue from gateway services and direct merchant placement.

Among Segpay's accomplishments in 2018:

Became the first US "high risk" processor to comply with the EU's PSD2 regulation, via Segpay's re-certification as a UK Payment Institution

Introduced new tools to help merchants grow their businesses, including Post Pay (for Cam sites), Free Trial Validations and Single Use Promos

Expanded operations and development team

Partnered with AV Secure for age verification services

"Our increased investment in Segpay over the past two years has made us a stronger competitor in the growing cam market, and for subscription-based services in general," said Cathy Beardsley, CEO of Segpay. "We now offer a total package of merchant services, and it shows in our accelerated growth during 2017 and 2018."

Along with these investments and enhancements, Segpay expanded its operations, more than doubling its development team. In 2018, Segpay also launched its new brand identity and tagline, All the Way to Paid ™ reinforcing its exceptional customer care in the worldwide, online payment processing category.

"Investing in great people offers a bigger pay-out for our merchants, and together we will continue to grow in 2019," said Jeff Rosenzweig, Segpay VP of Operations. "In the coming year we will develop more tools for our merchants in the fraud mitigation and customer retention categories."

About Segpay

Segpay is a global leader in digital payment processing, offering merchants payment facilitator and gateway solutions. The company is dedicated to providing merchants secure turnkey services to accept online payments, with a guarantee that funds are always safe. Segpay protects merchants with its proprietary Fraud Mitigation System™ and provides unmatched customer service and support. For more information, visit http://www.segpay.com/.

Media Contact:

Kerrie Levick

Creaxion® for Segpay

Kerrie@Creaxion.com

SOURCE Segpay