SEGRA® Appoints Scott Roberts as Chief Revenue Officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segra, one of the nation's largest independent fiber network companies, announces today the appointment of Scott Roberts as Chief Revenue Officer. Roberts brings more than thirty years of sales and marketing leadership experience at high-growth companies in the broadband and telecom sectors.

In this role, Roberts will be responsible for leading the company's revenue growth and market expansion, reporting directly to Kevin T. Hart, CEO of Segra.

Prior to joining Segra, Roberts most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at TruVista Communications, where he played a pivotal role in driving revenue growth and new customer acquisition. Before his tenure at TruVista, Roberts held senior sales and marketing leadership positions at prominent companies including Comcast Business Services, and Level 3 Communications.

"We are excited to welcome Scott aboard," said Kevin T. Hart, CEO of Segra. "He fully embraces our core values of Integrity, Customer First, Teamwork, Get to Yes, and being Courageous. In addition, Scott's extensive and proven track record of leadership and revenue growth makes him a valuable addition to our senior leadership team."

Roberts holds a Master of Science degree in Marketing from Colorado State University and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

About Segra

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 8,000 customers in 28 states and 43,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 150 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications, to accelerate growth in commercial fiber solutions. For more information, visit segra.com.

