Segra Launches SkyVoice, a Unified Communications Platform Built for Modern Business Communications

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segra, one of the nation's largest independent fiber network companies, announces today the launch of SkyVoice, a unified cloud communications platform designed to simplify business communications by bringing voice, collaboration, and contact center capabilities together in one intelligent environment.

SkyVoice gives businesses a unified communications platform that simplifies how teams connect and collaborate, allowing users to access the platform whether they're in the office or remote through integrated desktop and mobile apps. By bringing essential tools and intelligent features into one centralized platform, it delivers a more seamless, efficient, and modern communications experience. The launch expands Segra's communications portfolio with a more unified offering built to support evolving business needs.

"Businesses are trying to manage more communication channels than ever, but many are still doing it across disconnected systems," said Justin Brinker, Senior Vice President, Strategic Technology Solutions at Segra. "SkyVoice brings those functions together in one environment, making it easier to manage voice, collaboration and customer interactions while giving businesses the reliability and visibility they need to operate efficiently."

Moving communications to the cloud also gives businesses greater flexibility to adapt as needs change. By reducing reliance on legacy hardware and separate communication tools, organizations can simplify management, avoid costly equipment upgrades and keep technology current while supporting employees and customers across locations.

SkyVoice supports direct integration with widely used business platforms, including Salesforce, Microsoft Teams, Zendesk, NetSuite, and HubSpot, allowing organizations to connect communications directly into existing workflows and customer systems.

Because SkyVoice is delivered over Segra's owned fiber infrastructure, customers also benefit from high-bandwidth, low-latency performance that supports clearer voice quality, minimal jitter, and more consistent communications than services dependent on public internet routing.

SkyVoice is available now to business customers across Segra's service footprint.

About Segra

Segra owns and operates a wide and dense fiber-optic infrastructure footprint that provides state-of-the-art connectivity, cybersecurity, voice, cloud and colocation solutions, all backed by industry leading service and reliability. Serving over 20,000 connected customer locations in 24 states and 45,000 fiber route miles, Segra has been providing customer focused solutions for over 125 years. Segra is a standalone fiber company owned by Cox Communications.

Through Segra, Cox Business, RapidScale and Hospitality Network, Cox Communications provides a broad commercial solutions portfolio including advanced cloud and managed IT solutions and fiber-based network solutions that create connected environments, unique hospitality experiences and support diverse applications for nearly 370,000 businesses nationwide.

SOURCE Segra