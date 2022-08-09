Segue Announces Significant Expansion Across Europe & Middle East

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segue Corporation, a global, multi-faceted, forward, and reverse logistics supply-chain company, today announced its expansion in the European and Middle East market to serve its growing customer base. This will involve a major expansion of its current operations in Europe, as well as the opening of two distribution and fulfillment centers in the UK and Germany.

This expansion will be driven by a newly formed Segue European division spearheaded by OneReward, a leading specialist in Order fulfillment across UK, Europe, and Globally with a reputation for exceeding clients' needs and delivering personalized customer service. This will empower Segue's customers across EMEA to further grow and serve physical and online distribution channels.

Company General Manager, Mark Dunlap remarked: "We are thrilled to partner with OneReward and come together to provide a closer collaboration with our partners and customers. The decision to expand our operations across the EMEA is not only a logical step in developing our business but, more importantly, is a response to the growing demand for our best-in-class sustainability practices across our recertified lifestyle and consumer electronic product lines."

"OneReward is thrilled to be awarded Principal Partner for EMEA with Segue Corp," said Jackie Guy, Director. We are committed to providing Europe with the best recertified and new products at price points that offer everyone access to these exciting product ranges. We shall continue to offer a high level of customer satisfaction and enable our partners to achieve continued business growth."

About Segue Corp.

Since 1988, Segue Corp. has been delivering customized, turn-key, reverse logistics supply chain solutions to its OEM partners and marketing associated products into the industry's leading brick & mortar outlets, marketplaces, and online retailers. Segue Corp.'s extensive product line and channel expertise have made the company the distributor of choice for consumer electronics and PC manufactures. www.seguecorp.com (949) 589-5040.

About OneReward

Specialist in Order fulfilment across UK, Europe and Globally with a reputation for exceeding clients' needs and delivering personalized customer service. Since 2010, we have expanded with a diverse customer base across all sectors with a history of success and long-term relationships. Our approach to specialist fulfilment delivers excellent customer journeys to ensure a seamless brand value experience and brand reputation.

