SEGULA Technologies launches its local tooling automation systems division in the United States for advanced production modernization

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand, engineering group SEGULA Technologies is strengthening its presence in the United States, where it has doubled its business volume in just one year. With the creation of a division dedicated to the design and commissioning of automated and robotized production lines, the Group is committed to supporting manufacturers in their quest for state-of-the-art production infrastructures.

Automated robotized production line designed and implemented by SEGULA Technologies (©SEGULA Technologies)
A key player in the automotive and aerospace sectors
In the automotive sector, SEGULA Technologies plays a key role in supporting major automakers and OEMs in vehicle design, particularly in the transition to electric mobility. Current projects include the integration of battery packs into vehicles or the development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

In the aerospace sector, SEGULA Technologies U.S. provides essential technical and human resources for aircraft manufacturing, having recently signed contracts with Bombardier, Daher, Airbus and Airbus Atlantic.

"As an engineering company present all over the world and active in several industries, we are able to build bridges between sectors and countries. As a result, we can offer high-quality, competitively-priced services, while enabling manufacturers in different sectors to benefit from best practices tailored to their needs."
- Xavier Chapuy, CEO SEGULA Technologies U.S.

Tooling Automation Systems to modernize production facilities
SEGULA Technologies is now deploying its Tooling Automation Systems (TAS) division in the United States to meet the growing demand for modernization of production facilities. Specializing in the design and commissioning of automated production lines, this division strengthens SEGULA's process engineering offering in the United States.

Jean-Yves Beguin, Director of the TAS division, comments: "With 400 employees in Europe, we are the market leader for integrators for automakers and automotive suppliers. We decided to set up our division in the United States because we felt that our plant design offering matched the needs of the local market.  By expanding our activities, we hope to support American manufacturers in their industrial transformation."

SEGULA Technologies' future prospects and vision
SEGULA U.S. plans to gradually expand its customer portfolio by working with other leading automakers, new industry players and Tier 1 OEMs. The Group, already present in Michigan, Kansas, North Carolina, Ohio and California, also plans to open new offices to extend its geographical coverage.

SEGULA U.S. is recruiting 400 positions for engineers, technicians and skilled workers.

