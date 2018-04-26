CINCINNATI, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalist and actor Segun Oduolowu will bring his high-energy entertainment reporting to the daily newsmagazine "The List" as co-host beginning Monday, April 30. The nationally syndicated show is produced by The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP).

A longtime television host, Oduolowu has appeared regularly on "Access Hollywood Live" and "The Wendy Williams Show" and has contributed to international programs for CNN, the BBC and Deutsche Welle. He also was a regular guest and contributor to the long-running HLN series "Dr. Drew on Call."

Segun Oduolowu joins “The List” as co-host beginning April 30.

Most recently, Oduolowu was the co-host of "See It/Skip It," a weekly show produced by movie-review website Rotten Tomatoes and airing on Facebook Watch.

"Segun has a dynamic personality and a captivating on-screen presence," said Cater Lee, vice president of programming for Scripps. "As a seasoned journalist, he brings both enthusiasm and gravitas to a wide range of subjects, which we think 'The List' viewers will find informative and entertaining. He is relatable, fun and energetic, and we welcome his addition to the show."

As an actor, Oduolowu has had roles on television shows including Showtime's "Weeds," Spike TV's "The Joe Schmo Show" and the films "Where Are You, Bobby Browning?" and "God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness."

"The List" is an Emmy Award-winning show featuring everything trending in social media in the form of a list. Oduolowu joins Kristina Guerrero as co-host, replacing Jared Cotter.

Now in its sixth season, "The List" is available in 47 markets, eight in Nielsen's top 20. The show airs across the day on ABC, NBC, CBS and FOX affiliates.

In addition to its broadcast distribution, content from "The List" is available on Roku, Amazon Prime and via the show's website and its mobile app, which is available for free download for iOS and Android devices.

Scripps produces the show at its studio within KNXV, the Scripps-owned television station in Phoenix.



