Seguritech Unveils Expanded Capabilities with Integrated Platform, Delivering Next-Generation Insights, Security and Safety Solutions

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seguritech, a leader in advanced security technology integration, today announced the full capabilities of its comprehensive, end-to-end platform for the design and deployment of advanced surveillance and safety solutions. The integrated surveillance ecosystem combines multiple advanced technologies, including cutting-edge AI analytics (SAIMON Tech), aerial monitoring, and multi-sensor data systems to deliver unprecedented situational awareness and response capabilities for both public and private sectors applications.

Seguritech's robust platform integrates fixed and mobile video surveillance, license plate recognition, object and facial recognition systems, and drone systems enhanced by Technicalis "Beyond Visual Line of Sight" ("BVLOS") capabilities. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to move beyond traditional reactive safety and security measures to implement truly predictive and preventive strategies.

"Our platform represents a fundamental shift in how organizations approach security and emergency response," said Ariel Picker, Chief Executive Officer of Seguritech. "By fusing AI, machine learning, and multi-sensor data, we are enabling actionable insights and providing clients with a comprehensive technology stack that optimizes operational resources and strengthens decision-making in critical environments."

The platform's versatility enables a broad range of use cases— such as area mapping, pattern recognition, early detection of crime indicators, monitoring of suspicious traffic flows or behaviors, and predictive analytics.

For the industrial and private sectors, the platform addresses critical security needs of large-scale logistics hubs with AI-powered data analytics, facilities monitoring, aerial inspection and incident detection.

Specific to public safety applications, Seguritech's capabilities have supported city-wide monitoring and surveillance, border and critical infrastructure protection, and enhanced crime prevention. In emergency scenarios, our drone-as-first-responder ("DFR") solutions enhance rapid response coordination, delivering immediate situational awareness and accelerating response workflows, all while providing the highest level of officer safety. Seguritech's DFR capabilities have recently been strengthened through its collaboration with Technicalis, the developer of the Overflight™ software platform, enabling FAA-compliant drone operations, mission management, and regulatory compliance.

"We're not just providing surveillance technology, we're delivering a complete safety ecosystem that transforms how communities and organizations protect what matters most," noted Picker. "Our integrated platform represents the future of intelligent security."

Seguritech is a pioneer in the integration of advanced security technologies, with over 30 years of experience transforming and evolving to become a benchmark in the industry. The Company delivers comprehensive, innovative solutions that combine surveillance, communications, and data systems to support residential, institutional, and governmental clients. Seguritech is recognized for its commitment to performance, reliability, and the development of smart, integrated safety systems that help create safer, more resilient communities.

