Segway Collaborates with NVIDIA to Introduce NVIDIA Isaac-powered Nova Orin Developer Kit for Autonomous Mobile Robots

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Robotics, a global leader in autonomous mobile robot (AMR) technologies, is collaborating with NVIDIA to introduce a new developer kit which will expand the frontiers of robotic technologies. The Nova Orin Developer Kit (DevKit), unveiled at NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference running March 18-21 at the San Jose Convention Center and online, enables creators to bring their robotic innovations to market more swiftly and efficiently.

Nova Orin Developer Kit, unveiled at NVIDIA GTC

Building upon the capabilities of the Nova Carter development robot, which Segway teamed with NVIDIA to introduce last year, the Nova Orin DevKit makes robotics development more accessible. It combines Segway's expertise in robotic mobility solutions with NVIDIA AI and GPU accelerated computing, aiming to provide a platform for developing robotic applications that can navigate and interact with the world in ways previously unimaginable.

Responding to the developer community's feedback on the Nova Carter, the Nova Orin DevKit has been crafted to offer an even greater level of customization without sacrificing simplicity in assembly and calibration. It is an all-in-one, fully integrated compute and sensing solution ideal for solving complex AMR challenges in large and highly dynamic environments.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin system-on-module, the Nova Orin DevKit is equipped with stereo cameras (RGBD) and high-speed surround cameras to provide 3D surround vision. It comes preinstalled with NVIDIA Isaac platform components (including sensor drivers, a nominal calibration file, as well as NVIDIA Isaac Perceptor packages), allowing users to experience the Isaac Perceptor stack right out of the box.

The Nova Orin DevKit can accelerate the development of state-of-art autonomy with powerful and proven software and hardware tools, to use with automated guided vehicles, autonomous forklifts, indoor and outdoor delivery robots, and many other applications.

"With the Nova Orin DevKit, we are pushing the boundaries of what's possible in AI robotics," said Tony Ho, Vice President of Business Development at Segway. "Since introducing Nova Carter, the feedback from developers has been incredibly insightful. Recognizing the critical importance of time to market in the robotics sector, the Nova Orin DevKit is our answer to accelerating innovation and success for our customers."

The Nova Orin DevKit, alongside Nova Carter, represents an important step in reducing the development time for robotics projects. Additionally, Segway's expertise in supply chain management is set to assist robotics companies in scaling their operations faster and more smoothly.

The Nova Orin DevKit will be available for order starting in early April. Developers, researchers, and companies interested in exploring the frontiers of AI robotics are encouraged to join this exciting journey. More details on The Nova Orin DevKit can be found at Segway Robotics website: https://robotics.segway.com/nova-dev-kit/

