Segway Expands Kids' Lineup with Three New Electric Rides

New self-balancing and electric scooters for kids give young riders more ways to build confidence and have fun outdoors.

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, is expanding its kids' lineup with three new products designed to help young riders build confidence. This summer, Segway is introducing the S2 Kids self-balancing scooter, the C2 Go kids' electric scooter and the Sam's Club-exclusive C2 SE kids' electric scooter.

This summer, Segway is introducing the S2 Kids self-balancing scooter, the C2 Go kids’ electric scooter and the Sam’s Club-exclusive C2 SE kids’ electric scooter.

"Families are looking for safe and approachable ways for kids to build confidence while having fun outdoors," said Tom Hebert, VP of sales at Segway. "With the S2 Kids, C2 Go and C2 SE, we're making products designed specifically for younger riders, with the stability, intuitive controls and playful features that make every riding more fun and intuitive."

S2 Kids: Small Scooter, Big Confidence

The Segway S2 Kids self-balancing scooter is designed for riders ages 8 to 12. Built to help kids learn, cruise and practice new skills, the S2 Kids pairs Segway's micromobility expertise with beginner-friendly technology, controlled performance and fun. Smart self-balancing technology and intelligent voice prompts help young riders feel comfortable from the moment they step on, while colorful RGB lighting, front and rear lights, a built-in LED dashboard and Bluetooth® speakers bring extra energy to every ride.

The compact design is easy to carry, set up, or pack into the car for rides at the park. With UL safety certification, a full battery management system and a controlled top speed, the S2 Kids gives parents added peace of mind while giving kids a thrilling adventure.

Max Speed: up to 8.7 mph

Range: up to 8 miles

Payload: up to 132 pounds

Product Weight: 23.8 pounds

The S2 Kids is now available for pre-order in the US ($449.99 USD) with a limited time $100 discount at store.segway.com and Amazon.

C2 Go and C2 SE: Turning First Attempts into Proud Moments

The C2 Go and C2 SE expand Segway's C2 e-scooter lineup with approachable, kid-friendly rides designed for first-time riders ages 6 through 10. Both models combine stable performance, intuitive controls, multiple riding modes and expressive 256-color RGB lighting to help kids safely make memories and build confidence. Lightweight, quick-fold designs make it easy to take on-the-go for family vacations or school drop-off. Full battery management systems, low-maintenance 7-inch tires and durable frames support safety and reliability.

C2 Go: The ideal first electric ride, the C2 Go is an easy-to-learn kids' electric scooter built for everyday neighborhood adventures. With controlled, age-appropriate performance, it helps young riders develop balance, coordination and independence.

Max Speed: up to 10 mph

Range: up to 8.5 miles

Payload: up to 110 pounds

Product Weight: 17 pounds

The C2 Go will be available in the US ($179.99 USD) starting September 8 on store.segway.com and Amazon.

C2 SE: Available exclusively at Sam's Club, the C2 SE adds growth-friendly features for kids like a three-level adjustable handlebar, paired with a built-in LED dashboard, squeeze-to-stop braking and foldable design that locks into itself for easier carrying and storage.

Max Speed: up to 10 mph

Range: up to 8.5 miles

Payload: up to 121 pounds

Product Weight: 19.2 pounds

The C2 SE ($199.98) is available now exclusively at Sam's Club, both in-store and online at samsclub.com.

The Perfect Time to Ride

Whether planning for back-to-school adventures or checking off holiday gift lists, explore what Segway's Kids lineup has to offer at store.segway.com/kids-scooter.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

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SOURCE Segway Inc.