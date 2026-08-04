Segway Opens Pre-Orders on New MAX G3 Plus Electric Scooter

The upgraded version of the micromobility leader's flagship e-scooter delivers more battery capacity, more range and is available at $350 off MSRP

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, today opens pre-orders on the new MAX G3 Plus electric scooter, a refined upgrade of its flagship MAX G3. Customers can pre-order today at store.Segway.com in the U.S. for a limited-time discount price of $1,149.99 ($350 off $1,499.99 MSRP).

"The MAX G3 Plus represents the next evolution of urban commuting." Post this The Segway MAX G3 Plus electric scooter builds on the flagship MAX G3 platform with even more range, power and features to make the brand's best commuter e-scooter even better.

Built for riders ready to take every adventure to the MAX level, the MAX G3 Plus builds on the best-selling MAX G3 platform with a 20% larger 717-Wh battery that delivers up to 56 miles of range and 2,200 watts of power, plus dedicated rear turn signals, optimized reflector placement and redesigned brake levers and larger 140-millimeter rotors for improved visibility, safety, control and comfort. A new Intelligent Combined Braking System (ICBS) also activates regen braking in conjunction with the disc brakes to improve power and efficiency while reducing mechanical wear. The MAX G3 Plus also features Intelligent Riding Assist, a smart feature that uses data from a gyroscopic sensor to provide an additional boost uphill, more control going downhill and to reduce throttle sensitivity on rough terrain and uneven surfaces. The upgrades are combined with the smart technology that made the original MAX G3 a benchmark in premium urban mobility.

"The MAX G3 Plus represents the next evolution of urban commuting. Listening to customer feedback, we made running improvements to make the best commuter in our lineup even better," said VP of Sales Tom Hebert. "By pairing increased battery capacity and longer range with the ride quality and performance the MAX series is already known for, we've created an e-scooter that gives commuters the confidence and freedom to go farther every day."

The MAX G3 Plus is also the first Segway e-scooter to use a new range testing standard to provide more realistic real-world estimates, offering increased transparency and better expectations to consumers as Segway continues to set the bar as the leader in micromobility. While maximum range was previously based on when the battery completely died and included distance travelled at vastly reduced speed due to battery depletion, maximum range for each mode (Eco, Drive, Sport, Sport +) is now tested at the maximum speed for that respective mode and recorded at the distance when the speed drops to 60% of that mode's maximum. This provides users with a much more realistic estimate of usable range. So, while the published maximum range is six more miles than the original MAX G3, if they were to be tested to the same standard, the MAX G3 Plus would have approximately 12 more miles of maximum range.

Like the original MAX G3, the MAX G3 Plus delivers a smooth, stable ride with dual hydraulic suspension, SegRide™ Stability Enhancement, 11-inch self-sealing tires, dual disc brakes, Dynamic Traction Control (SDTC) and Anti-Lock Braking (S-ABS). Smart features include a full-color TFT display with navigation and ride stats, AirLock unlocking, Apple Find My compatibility, a 360-degree lighting system with integrated turn signals and FlashCharge technology for faster charging.

The MAX G3 Plus will be in-stock and shipping on August 25 in the U.S. at store.Segway.com as well as at trusted retailers including Best Buy and Amazon.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

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SOURCE Segway Inc.