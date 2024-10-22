Segway Introduces New Experience Walls at Best Buy Stores

"Creating these eye-catching and expanded in-store displays at Best Buy allows us to continue connecting with consumers who are seeking best-in-class micromobility solutions. It is the first of many new and exciting opportunities for Segway," said Tom Hebert, Segway's vice president of sales and marketing. "We recognize that seeing a product for yourself can be a vital part of the shopping journey, so we wanted to make that experience in stores even more seamless, especially as many are gearing up to begin their holiday shopping."

These sleek experiential walls will showcase premium Segway products fully assembled and outside of the box to inspire shoppers with a true first-hand look. Displays will highlight each product's unique specs and features, making the customer journey and decision-making process more exciting as well as convenient. Through these new in-store displays, not only will customers gain deeper insights, they will also have the opportunity to see, touch and feel each product to be inspired and find the best Segway model to fit their lifestyle.

Earlier this year, Segway launched its electrifying GoKart Pro 2 with exclusive pre-order availability at BestBuy.com. Now, as part of this initiative, the GoKart Pro 2 will be hitting shelves and on display at 50 Best Buy locations for the first time ever starting today. Customers will have the opportunity to explore and interact with this dynamic 3-in-1 product, marking a major milestone for Segway. In addition to the GoKart Pro 2, the new experience walls will prominently feature a range of Segway's latest models, including:

This enhancement reflects Segway's commitment to offering hands-on access to the most innovative personal transportation solutions that keep people simply moving. Starting today, you can check out the new Segway in-store experience at select Best Buy locations. For more information and to discover even more exciting products from Segway-Ninebot, visit store.segway.com.

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation, powersports and robotics. Established in Bedford, NH, US, in 1999, Segway is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

