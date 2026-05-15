Segway Navimow and United Football League Team Up for Performance, Precision, and More Weekend Freedom

BEIJING, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow, the World's No. 1 brand in wire-free robotic lawn mowers for two consecutive years*, today announced a new partnership with the United Football League, bringing together two brands rooted in performance, precision, and making the most of time spent outdoors.

Through their new campaign "Owning the Turf," Navimow and the UFL will come together around the shared belief that great performance is built on precision, power and the will to push through every challenge. Just as UFL players demand exact positioning, explosive strength, and flawless execution on the field, Navimow helps homeowners hold their lawns to the same standard. The Navimow X4 — built around a powerful AWD system designed for the toughest terrain — brings that professional-grade commitment to every backyard.

As part of the partnership, Navimow will showcase how robotic mowing can fit seamlessly into game day routines, allowing homeowners to mow automatically while they watch the game, host friends, or spend time with family.

"Whether on the football field or in the backyard, great performance comes down to attention to detail, consistency, and the strength to get the job done. It is what drives UFL players to perform at the highest level on the field, and it's what drives Navimow to maintain your lawn to that same standard at home," says George Ren, CEO, Navimow. "Through our partnership with the UFL, we're proving that when you have the right technology working for you, lawn care never has to compete with game day again — your yard is handled, your weekend is yours."

The partnership will feature Navimow's X4 Series - including the Navimow X430 and X450 - designed for larger and more challenging lawns. With powerful all-wheel drive, advanced navigation, turf-friendly handling, and pro-grade cutting performance, the X4 Series gives homeowners a smarter way to upgrade their lawn care routine without spending weekends behind a mower.

"Navimow is an innovative brand that aligns with the UFL's commitment to performance, technology, and delivering a first-class product on and off the field," said UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. "We're excited to partner with a company that shares our focus on precision, consistency, and performance."

The partnership comes as Navimow continues to build momentum as a global leader in robotic lawn care. Navimow was recently named the world's No. 1 brand in wire-free robotic lawn mower retail volume sales for the second consecutive year and reached 1 million units in global cumulative mass production, marking its transition from category pioneer to global leader.

Alongside its TÜV Rheinland Lawn Care certification for select models, these milestones reinforce Navimow's commitment to delivering automated lawn care solutions that combine performance, reliability, and turf-friendly innovation.

Navimow's partnership is further reinforced by widespread adoption and independent recognition from customers, lawn mowing experts and key media. With a user base of over 550,000 globally, Navimow products are consistently ranked highly in rigorous media testing by leading publications across the globe, as well as achieving top comprehensive evaluations from leading testing bodies.

For more information about Navimow and the UFL partnership, visit our website here.

About Navimow

Segway Navimow, subsidiary of Ninebot Limited (Stock Code: 689009.SH), is dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and sales of intelligent robots. Navimow is committed to deeply integrating robotics and AI into everyday life, delivering intelligent lawn care technology that creates lasting value for customers worldwide, and advancing Navimow as the world's leading wire-free robotic lawn mower brand.

With a core team specializing in robotics and AI, the company operates across Beijing, Changzhou, Shenzhen, Amsterdam, Boston, Düsseldorf and Paris, supported by a global collaborative network.

The product lineup spans the i, H and X Series for residential use and the commercial-grade Terranox Series for professional landscaping, covering a full range of lawn sizes and scenarios. As the world's No. 1 wire-free robotic lawn mower brand by retail sales volume for two consecutive years*, Navimow products are now used by over 550,000 customers across more than 40 countries and regions, including Europe, North America and Australia, as of May 2026.

* Data source: Euromonitor International. Measured by total brand retail sales volume (in units) in 2024 and 2025; research conducted in March 2026. Wire-free robotic lawn mowers are defined as robotic lawn mowers for residential or commercial use that operate without a physical boundary wire, using technologies such as UWB, vision-only navigation, RTK, or 3D LiDAR. These products are typically identified through product names or packaging claims.

About the United Football League

The United Football League (UFL) is the premier professional spring football league, powered by the visionary leadership and investment of Mike Repole and Impact Capital, RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and ESPN. Built on innovation, accessibility, and competitive excellence, the UFL delivers the most engaging professional football experience in the world—for both players and fans. The league features eight teams: the Birmingham Stallions, Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Houston Gamblers, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, and St. Louis Battlehawks.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Segway Navimow