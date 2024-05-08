Segway Navimow announces new Head of Sales for North America

Following the sellout launch of its newest AI-powered lawnmower, the smart robotics company is bringing on Wayne Kreifels to drive sales efforts for North American markets.

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow ( https://us.navimow.com ) welcomes new talent to its leadership team: Wayne Kreifels, who has extensive niche experience working in the tech and robotics industry, will assume the role of Head of Sales for North America.

Wayne Kreifels Head of Sales of North America, Segway Navimow

Prior to joining Segway, Kreifels held key leadership positions in sales and business development with multinational corporations such as Husqvarna, Robin Autopilot, and Kress Outdoor Power Equipment. He has a track record of building high-performing sales teams, implementing effective sales strategies, and driving revenue growth. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction and retention, he has consistently exceeded sales targets and contributed to the overall success of every organization he has helped lead.

As the US market for robotic lawnmowers heats up, Segway Navimow, under Kreifels' strategic guidance, will continue to bring cutting-edge smart garden tool to American consumers, such as its new latest Navimow i model. Kreifels' joinning reaffirms the company's commitment to meeting the unique lawn care needs of US households with the sophistication of AI-powered robotics.

"We are pleased to welcome Wayne to the Segway Navimow team as our new Head of Sales North America," says Segway Navimow CEO, George Ren. "As we continue to build and expand our efforts into the American market to make this advanced technology more accessible for US households, Wayne's expertise within the robotics market will prove invaluable."

As Head of Sales for Segway Navimow's North America operations, Kreifels will take an integrative approach to drive market expansion and continue to grow the customer base in the US by breaking into the offline market.

"The launch of the Navimow i Series in the North American market comes at such a pivotal time in accelerating the transition from traditional mowers to the next generation of automated and AI-powered devices," says Kreifels. "I'm looking forward to leading the team and continuing on from Segway Navimow's early success."

ABOUT SEGWAY NAVIMOW

Segway Navimow is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway Navimow came into being. At present, the company's businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway Navimow will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit https://us.navimow.com .

