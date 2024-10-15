Segway Navimow Introduces the X3 Series, a High-Efficiency Mowing Machine to Its Robotic Lawn Mowers Family

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway Navimow, the robotic lawn mower arm of Segway, will present its upcoming Segway Navimow X3 Series robotic mowers for the first time in the United States at the Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 15-18, 2024. The new premium model mowers remove the need for troublesome boundary wires and are designed to maintain large lawns with ease, delivering unparalleled efficiency and expanded mowing function to serve both professionals and homeowners maintaining up to 0.5 to 2.5 acres in effortless operation.

Segway Navimow X3 Series Segway Navimow Robotic Lawn Mower Family

Simple Installation and Complete Automation for a Perfect Lawn

The Segway Navimow X3 Series is designed with ease of installation in mind, requiring no perimeter wire. Leveraging AI-assisted mapping and advanced 3D camera technology, it ensures precise lawn coverage and efficient operation. The mower also features intelligent site selection, optimizing the placement of the charging station and antenna for enhanced performance. Once installed, the system operates fully autonomously, managing mowing, recharging, and scheduling with adaptive weather responsiveness. Additionally, it offers voice control compatibility with Amazon Alexa, delivering a truly hands-free, intelligent lawn care solution.

Conquer Large Lawns with Double the Efficiency

The Segway Navimow X3 Series redefines efficiency with innovative design improvements, featuring a larger blade and accelerated mowing speed for faster, more precise maintenance of large lawns. Powered by Segway Navimow's ultra-charging technology, the X3 Series recharges its batteries twice as fast as other robotic mowers on the market. These advanced capabilities allow the X3 Series to cover lawns up to 5,000m² in just 24 hours, supporting a healthier lawn care routine with the ability to mow twice daily for optimal results.

Tackle Difficult Terrain with Advanced Navigation

The X3 Series, powered by EFLS 3.0, boasts significant improvements in both hardware and software. With enhanced RTK coverage, vSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), and VIO (Visual Inertial Odometry) technologies, the system delivers superior stability and precision, even in challenging signal environments. The X3 Series' satellite observation capacity has been increased by 40%, while a new 300-degree wide-angle vision assistant and improved Vision Fence 2.0 technology extends the mower's field of view, enabling efficient AI-driven route planning and reliable obstacle avoidance. This advanced EFLS 3.0 navigation system allows the mower to navigate complex landscapes, including tree-covered areas, front and backyards, and narrow pathways with ease.

In addition to its remarkable features, the Segway Navimow X3 Series offers a comprehensive suite of capabilities designed to exceed user expectations:

2-in-1 Mower and Trimmer Solution: The X3 Series introduces an edge trimmer expansion via the expansion bay, eliminating the need for manual touch-ups of lawn edges—a common requirement with traditional robotic mowers. This new expansion bay allows users to enhance their machine with a range of additional extension devices for even greater functionality.

The X3 Series introduces an edge trimmer expansion via the expansion bay, eliminating the need for manual touch-ups of lawn edges—a common requirement with traditional robotic mowers. This new expansion bay allows users to enhance their machine with a range of additional extension devices for even greater functionality. Real-Time Insights: An integrated screen provides users with immediate status updates, offering a quick glance at the mower's performance.

An integrated screen provides users with immediate status updates, offering a quick glance at the mower's performance. 26.6° Climbing Capability: The X3 Series excels on inclines, handling slopes up to 26.6° effortlessly.

The X3 Series excels on inclines, handling slopes up to 26.6° effortlessly. Enhanced Anti-Theft Design: Featuring a robust sound alarm, app-based GPS location tracking, and an AirTag compartment for added security.

"The X3 Series complements the Segway Navimow product line, consisting of the award-winning Segway Navimow H Series boundary-free robotic mowers, and the Navimow i Series, the most affordable wire-free robotic mowers on the market, which quickly became the top-selling robot mower during Amazon Prime day." said Segway Navimow CEO George Ren. "We aim to deliver a full suite of capable, reliable product lines to cater to U.S. households' needs and accelerate the adoption of robots in the lawn-care industry."

Retailer Pre-order Starts Now at Equip Expo

Segway Navimow will be exhibiting the X3 Series mowers at the Equip Expo in Louisville, Kentucky, on October 15-18, 2024, located at booth 27102 and in the Outdoor Demo Area in section 8067D. Specialist dealers and distributors now have the opportunity to pre-order the X3 Series from Segway Navimow. Contact [email protected] or visit Segway Navimow official website for more information.

About Segway Navimow

Segway is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, the company's businesses are all around the world. Founded in 1999 by renowned inventor Dean Kamen, Segway has always strived to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable products for its customers.

Navimow was first introduced by Segway in 2021 and is the company's entry into offering gardening and outdoor tools. Powered by Segway's spirit of innovation and over 20 years of experience in the robotic sector, Navimow developed the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) capable of centimeter-level precise positioning and continues to enhance its offerings with groundbreaking features. Today, Segway Navimow serves households in over 30 countries, including Germany, France, Denmark, the US, the UK, Australia, and more.

SOURCE Segway-Ninebot