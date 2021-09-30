Segway-Ninebot Brings Intelligent Scooters to Micromobility America (MMA) 2021

MMA is an annual exhibition that brings together the micromobility industry's top builders, investors, and thinkers. At this year's event in San Francisco, Segway Commercial joined micromobility pioneers such as Helbiz, Spin, and Lyft, as well as entrepreneurs such as Andrew Yang, founder of Humanity Forward, in an effort to advance safe, smart, and sustainable micromobility solutions.

"We recognize the importance of last-mile transportation to people's safety and health, and are looking forward to showcasing the technologies we developed that may enable smarter, more sustainable micromobility solutions," says Tony Ho, VP of Segway-Ninebot who joined industry leaders in a panel discussion on best practices of operating a shared fleet. "MMA 2021 marks the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that we brought Segway-Ninebot's full line-up of shared vehicles to one location — so that people can experience our latest technologies themselves through in-person test rides".

Among the shared vehicles featured at MMA 2021 are T60 and T60Lite, Segway-Ninebot's smart scooters that allow teleoperating and semi-autonomous driving, thanks to an integrated AI platform that powers an advanced vision system. With features such as pedestrian and lane recognition, the T60 and T60Lite may help prevent accidents and reduce "scooter clutter", a challenge many urban communities face. T60 is now ready for mass production, and finally ready for commercial deployment beginning with a city-wide road test in partnership with Spin.

In addition to experiencing T60 and T60Lite's autonomous capabilities first-hand, attendees of MMA 2021 also had an opportunity to test ride Segway-Ninebot's E-Bike and E-Moped models. Urban A200, Segway's latest E-Bike, was recently granted the UL 2849 certificate for safety, the first such certificate issued to shared e-bikes by Underwriters Laboratories Inc (UL).

