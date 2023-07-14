Segway-Ninebot's 2023 Prime Day Performance: Sales in North America Exceed 6.73 Million in 48 Hours

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a leading micro-mobility solutions brand, recently released the performance report for the 2023 Amazon Prime Day in North America. The data released following the 48-hour event from July 11th to 12th showed Segway-Ninebot had sold a total of 14,000 products, including electric KickScooters, Gokarts, and electric self-balancing vehicles, achieving a year-on-year sales growth of 98% and generating sales revenue of over $6.73 million.

In the subcategory lists of Best-Sellers, many Segway-Ninebot products occupied major positions. Among them, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX series, F series, and Kid KickScooter E series were among the top 10 best-selling KickScooters in the US market; while for the best-selling single products, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30LP, Ninebot Gokart Pro, and Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter(black version) each placed first in the adult over $100 kickscooter, Gokart, and self-balancing vehicle categories respectively. In Canada, the Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30P and G30LP also achieved first and second places in the electric kickscooter category sales on Amazon Canada.

Amazon Prime Day is a large-scale promotion aimed at the global market, aiming to attract new members, increase the loyalty of existing members, and promote transaction activity on the Amazon platform. This year's Prime Day covered 25 countries and regions, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and more. According to Adobe Analytics, online sales in the United States alone on this year's Prime Day are expected to increase by 9.5% year-on-year to reach $13.1 billion. This year, Segway-Ninebot achieved sales of more than $6.73 million in North America alone, showing growing consumer recognition and also demonstrating the achievements of Segway-Ninebot in their efforts to deeply cultivate the global market.

Segway-Ninebot's impressive sales performance reflects its long-standing commitment to consumers. The company has always been dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, and user-friendly micro-mobility solutions, ensuring consumers receive the best possible experience with their products. Its consumer-centric strategy, prioritizing the needs and preferences of its consumers, is a cornerstone of the brand's operations and has played a pivotal role in driving its success.

