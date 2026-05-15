Segway's Xaber 300 Electric Dirt Bike Rolls into Dealers Nationwide

Micromobility leader's all-new off-road offering is packed with performance and tech and begins hitting US dealers starting today.

PLANO, Texas, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, announces that its hotly anticipated electric dirt bike (e-dirt bike) is now available at select dealers in the US, with additional inventory continuing to roll out to dealers nationwide over the coming weeks.

The Segway Xaber 300 is built from the dirt up to offer high-performance, off-road, electric adrenaline.

First shown at CES 2026, the Xaber 300 (pronounced say-br) is built from the dirt up to offer high-performance, off-road, electric adrenaline. With a 21-kw peak output and weighing in at just 187 pounds, Xaber 300 boasts a best-in-class power-to-weight ratio of 0.25 kW/kg resulting in a 60-mph top speed, thrilling acceleration of 0 to 50 in just 5.5 seconds and nimble, intuitive handling. Behind that power lies a customized flat-wire motor that greatly improves the slot fill rate for higher power density, better thermal management and enhanced efficiency. Paired with Segway's self-developed X720 Titan high-performance controller, twisting the throttle provides instant torque with zero lag.

"With Xaber 300, we set out to create an e-dirt bike that punches well above its price tag in terms of uncompromising off-road performance," said Nick Howe, head of e-bike. "As the world leader in light electric vehicles, we had the technology, engineering and manufacturing experience and capability to do just that. This is a really special machine that raises the bar in its category."

It all draws from a 72-V, 44-Ah high-performance battery featuring automotive-grade Samsung 50S lithium cells. With a segment-first 3-kWh+ capacity, Xaber 300 redefines range and endurance in its price range with up to 62 miles on a single charge in 150 mode. A 5C peak discharge rate enables sustained, high-output power delivery for prolonged, aggressive off-road riding, reduced power sag and consistent performance.

All that power is reined in by four-piston hydraulic brakes with 220 x 3-millimeter rotors at both wheels. Squish duties are handled by a matched 220 millimeters of travel front and rear, paired with a custom Marzocchi inverted fork up front riding on 37-millimeter stanchions. Out back, an 85-millimiter stroke Marzocchi shock is mated to a mid-mounted multi-link rear suspension system. Both the fork and shock feature fully adjustable compression, rebound and preload.

Inspired by the Segway X1000 prototype which competed in the Future Mission 1000 experimental low-emissions vehicle class of the 2025 and 2026 Dakar Rally, Xaber 300 is built around a high-pressure, forged, 6000-series aluminum racing frame that pairs lightweight design with a torsional stiffness of 1621.4 N•m/deg.

But brawn is nothing without brains. Despite its performance oriented off-road nature, the Xaber 300 will feature the type of innovative technology Segway is known for in its other light electric vehicles to blend raw power with a more refined, intelligent, off-road experience.

"We've always focused on applying technology to improve how people move, and Xaber 300 is a natural extension of that approach into off-road riding," said Howe. "It brings together performance, durability and smart features in a way that makes the experience more approachable and engaging for a broader range of riders."

Three power modes will allow users to choose between 150, 200 and 300 modes, making it like three bikes in one and eliminating the need for riders to purchase bigger bikes as they progress. Xaber 300 also features a Beast Mode to unlock maximum performance and Pro Mode power curve customization. For experienced riders and motorcycle enthusiasts seeking to make the most of an all-electric platform, a virtual Electronic Clutch will simulate a mechanical clutch to provide familiar performance in dynamic off-road scenarios.

A selectable Traction Control System (TCS) will be available to limit slip with settings for different terrain, but can be turned off so experienced riders can roost to their heart's content. Other optional assistants include Hill Hold Control and Regen Braking. More features available soon via over-the-air (OTA) updates will include a Virtual Wheelie Coach, allowing riders to set the maximum wheelie angle in the app for skill progression—a novel application for the gyroscopic sensor technology Segway has honed through its experience in self-balancing vehicles. Future updates will also include Rider Control Mode with the ability to set maximum speed limits, location tracking, geo-fencing and real-time monitoring via the app.

It's all managed from a Smart Cockpit equipped with a 2.4-inch full-color TFT display with GPS, 4G, IoT and OTA capability.

Built for those who live for the climb, the carve and the charge forward, Segway's all-new e-dirt bike marks an important step in expanding the brand's portfolio into the off-road enthusiast market with a product at the confluence of performance, innovation and rider-focused design.

Xaber 300 retails for $5,299.99 and is available in Shred Velvet and Black Diamond colorways beginning May 15 through official Segway dealers in the US. Learn more at https://store.segway.com/xaber300-electric-dirt-bike.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

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SOURCE Segway Inc.