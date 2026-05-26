Segway Releases Myon in Smaller Size and New Color Along with Nationwide Dealer Test Ride Discount

Micromobility leader's popular commuter e-bike is now available in XS/S and all-new Minty Fresh color with limited time $100 off incentive for "try before you buy" test rides.

PLANO, Texas, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway, a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, announces its popular Myon commuter electric bike (e-bike) is now available in XS/S sizing to fit riders from 5'1" through 5'10". The new size is available in the customer-favorite Shoe Suede Blue as well as an all-new Minty Fresh colorway.

Segway's popular Myon commuter e-bike is now available in XS/S sizing to fit riders from 5-foot, 1-inch and up.

"We're really excited to be able to expand the fit and sizing of our most popular e-bike to fit more riders, especially women," said Heather Henderson, senior brand manager of e-bike at Segway. "A big part of our mission is making e-bikes more accessible for everyone and that goes beyond tech and features. Riders come in all sizes and this is a great first step in ensuring they can find a better fit for comfort and stability in our lineup."

Myon is a commuter and leisure e-bike that blends classic style with the sleek, modern aesthetic that Segway is known for. Myon is a selectable Class 1, 2 or 3 e-bike* that comes packed with features like Segway's proprietary electronic shifting paired with a 9-speed Shimano CUES drivetrain, TurboTuned™ motor optimization and Segway's Intelligent Ride System suite of smart tech for security, safety and convenience. Myon is also compatible with an optional Removable Toptube accessory that changes it from a step-through to a traditional diamond frame, changing aesthetics, improving torsional rigidity and allowing riders to add additional accessories like frame bags (up to 11 pounds).

Along with the new Myon size and color options, Segway is rolling out a dealer test ride program nationwide to encourage customers to try before they buy. Customers can test ride the Myon and all other Segway e-bikes at official dealers and receive $100 off their Segway e-bike purchase just for completing a test ride from now through June 21.

"Riding is believing," said Henderson. "Bicycles appear simple on the surface, but you can only glean so much from comparing numbers and specs on a website. It's truly holistic how all those things come together to create a quality riding experience and you really need to ride a Segway e-bike to truly understand just how good it is."

Accessories like Segway's Xiro—the industry's first automatic dropper post—will also be available for demo at select dealers. Xiro lowers automatically as riders slow to a stop, allowing them to put both feet down for stability and mount or dismount with ease.

Myon retails for $1,999.99 and is available in XS/S and M/L sizes. Xiro retails for $229.99. Both are available now at store.segway.com and through official Segway e-bike dealers in the US.

*Class 2 only in CA and UT

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com.

Media Contact: [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Segway Inc.