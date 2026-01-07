Segway Unveils Industry's First Automatic Dropper Post Along with the Brand's First Integrated Radar Kit for e-Bikes at CES 2026

Micromobility leader's new e-bike accessories offer increased customization and integrated smart tech, including innovative Xiro Dropper Post and Rearview Radar.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 – Segway , a global leader in the micromobility and LEV space, introduces its new line of accessories for its expanded electric bicycle (e-bike) lineup at CES including the Segway Xiro Dropper Post (available March 2026 for $229.99) and Segway Rearview Radar (on sale soon for $99.99).

The Segway Xiro is a revolutionary dropper post that senses when riders are slowing to a stop and lowers automatically. Post this Segway's new Xiro Dropper Post and Rearview Radar are compatible with its latest e-bikes on display at CES.

Xiro, an industry first, is a revolutionary dropper post that senses when riders are slowing to a stop and lowers automatically, allowing them to put both feet down for stability and mount or dismount with ease. Rearview Radar brings the enhanced safety of automotive blindspot detection to e-bikes with visual and audible cues to warn riders of approaching vehicles. The accessories are announced along the brand's latest e-bikes, Myon ($1,999.99 - available now) and Muxi ($1,699.99 - available March 2026). Both e-bikes continue to integrate and improve upon Segway's already impressive suite of smart tech as well as add features and accessories designed to integrate seamlessly and enhance the rider experience. The brand also promises a new level of customization and modularity.

Myon is also compatible with an optional Removable Toptube accessory ($99.99 - Jan.) that changes it from a step-through to a traditional diamond frame, changing aesthetics, improving torsional rigidity and allowing riders to add additional accessories like frame bags (up to 11 pounds). Muxi is designed for riders to make it their own with a suite of accessories available separately to increase capacity and functionality. A Passenger Kit ($199.99 - March) that includes a seat, foot pegs and wheel guards doubles the fun by allowing riders to carry a passenger (up to 120 pounds) with ease. A Middle Basket ($29.99 - March) adds additional cargo space and Fenders ($79.99 - March) help keep riders clean and dry even when the road isn't. A fold-down cupholder comes standard to ensure no beverage is left behind.

Other accessories compatible with both e-bikes include an e-Bike Front Basket ($99.99 - Jan.), e-Bike Mirror ($29.99 - March) and Easy Clamp Phone Mount ($59.99).

SEGWAY XIRO DROPPER POST

The Segway Xiro, an industry first, is a revolutionary dropper post that senses when riders are slowing to a stop and lowers automatically, allowing them to put both feet down for stability and mount or dismount with ease. Traditional dropper posts—a staple in the mountain-bike industry—require riders to push a handlebar-mounted lever and use their body weight to lower the post, primarily for the purpose of increased maneuverability and stability when riding down hill on steep, technical terrain off road. Segway took the concept and adapted it for use on its new e-bikes in urban and suburban scenarios with the goal of increasing comfort and confidence when starting and stopping while still easily maintaining ideal pedal height—often a challenge, especially for new riders.

"During our research for the development of these e-bikes, feedback from cyclists, particularly casual and beginner cyclists, indicated that not being able to put both feet on the ground when the seat is at a proper height for efficient pedaling was something that made them feel uncomfortable on a bicycle," said Nick Howe, head of e-bike at Segway. "Many riders end up pedaling with their seat far too low or feeling awkward when starting and stopping—the point at which a bicycle is the most unstable. Xiro aims to remove that pain point in a way that is easy and intuitive for everyone."

Integrating with the e-bike's electronics, Xiro is able to use the e-bike's sensors and smart tech to know when riders are slowing to a stop and lower automatically. It can also be lowered manually like a traditional dropper post, and when starting to ride, Xiro returns to full ride height with the push of a button for comfortable and efficient pedaling.

Riders can also adjust settings via the Segway Mobility App including the threshold speed which triggers Xiro to lower automatically, as well as the return speed of the post itself in order to increase comfort and tailor the experience to their riding style.

Segway Xiro Dropper Post will retail for $229.99 and be available starting in March at store.segway.com and through official Segway e-bike dealers in the US.

XIRO FEATURES AND SPECS

Proprietary to Segway e-Bikes (not backwards compatible with Xyber or Xafari)

Works with the e-Bike's controls

Powers from e-Bike's battery

Adjusts with the push of a button

Fits most standard rail saddles

100-mm travel

31.6-mm diameter

Adjustable return speed

SEGWAY REARVIEW RADAR

Segway Rearview Radar brings the enhanced safety of automotive blindspot detection to e-bikes with visual and audible cues to warn riders of approaching vehicles. Mounting on the rear of the bike, it utilizes millimeter wave radar to detect the location, velocity and angle of objects with high accuracy to provide real-time audio and visual alerts. Simply put, it lets the rider know cars are approaching, from which direction and how close they are without having to take their eyes off the road in front of them.

"We looked at a lot of the safety and convenience features in modern automobiles and thought about how we could bring them to personal mobility devices like electric bicycles. Rearview Radar is a perfect example of that," said Howe. "It's like having eyes in the back of your head, and that is something we hope improves awareness and leads to a safer riding experience."

Rearview Radar features a 150-degree field of view with a range of up to 230 feet in the rear and 20 feet wide. Specific alerts are tailored to the position of the approaching vehicle and include: Blindspot Detection (BSD) - closer range on the left and right side; Lane Change Warning (LCW) - longer range on the left and right side; and Rear Collision Warning (RCW) directly behind.

Designed to integrate seamlessly with Myon, Muxi and other future Segway e-bikes, Rearview Radar mounts cleanly under the rear rack with "plug and play" simplicity and works with the bike's lighting system and electronics. This integration allows for visual cues on the display as well as from the e-bike's advanced lighting system. For example, if the rider activates the turn signal and Rearview Radar senses a vehicle approaching from that side, the signal will flash in a faster and more urgent pattern than normal, indicating the intended change of direction may not be safe and urging the rider to check their blindspot. The taillight will also flash when approaching vehicles are sensed to increase visibility of the e-bike for the approaching driver.

Audio and visual alerts as well as sensitivity can be customized in the Segway Mobility App to suit a rider's preferences. Rearview Radar will also be powered by the e-bike's battery, meaning riders don't have an extra gadget to worry about charging. According to Segway, this makes it a more elegant solution than other aftermarket radar add-ons.

Segway Rearview Radar will retail for $99.99 and be available starting in January at store.segway.com and through official Segway e-bike dealers in the US.

REARVIEW RADAR FEATURES AND SPECS

Proprietary to Segway e-Bikes (not backwards compatible with Xyber or Xafari)

Mounts cleanly, "plug and play" install

Powers from e-bike's battery

Integrates with e-bike's lighting and electronics

150-degree field of view

230-foot (rear), 20-foot (wide) range

Alerts include: Blindspot Detection (BSD), Lane Change Warning (LCW) and Rear Collision Warning (RCW)

Turn signals react (if active) with BSD and LCW alerts

Customize alerts and sensitivity in app

Segway's new e-bikes and accessories are on display at CES booth 9615 in the North Hall January 6 through 9, 2026.

About Segway

Segway transformed micromobility in 1999 with the revolutionary Personal Transporter, igniting global curiosity about the future of personal transportation. With a mission of "Simply Moving," Segway is dedicated to simplifying how people and goods move, improving efficiency and enhancing the overall experience of everyday life. For decades, Segway has continuously set new benchmarks in short-distance transportation and consumer robotics, constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation. Today, as the global leader in micromobility solutions, Segway's offerings have evolved far beyond its origins. From e-scooters and GoKarts to e-bikes, powersports vehicles and personal robots, Segway is pioneering the future of mobility with breakthrough technology, delivering innovative products that redefine the way we move. Discover more at www.segway.com .

