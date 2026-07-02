Segway's 2026 World Cup Ride Campaign Highlights Strong User Adoption of Shared Micromobility

MEXICO CITY, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway's 2026 World Cup ride campaign, delivered in partnership with shared mobility operators Whoosh and JET, continues to support urban transportation through complementary activations across Mexico during the tournament. Together, the partnerships are helping residents, football fans and visitors travel more easily between transit hubs, stadium districts, and other key destinations while demonstrating the growing role of shared micromobility during major international sporting events.

Fleets on Street in Mexico City

As part of the ongoing campaign, Segway's collaboration with JET continues in Mexico City through July 5. The activation began with a three-day free ride campaign June 24–26 before transitioning on June 27 to a 50% discount program. By entering the promotional code SEGWAYJET50 in GoJet app, each user can access three discounted rides, extending shared micromobility access throughout the remainder of the tournament.

While Segway's collaboration with JET has been underway, operational data from its collaboration with Whoosh has demonstrated strong user engagement. Beginning June 29, Whoosh also expanded its free ride campaign to Monterrey, further extending the campaign's reach during the tournament. Till June 26, riders collectively have spent 54,413 promotional minutes using shared e-scooters, reflecting sustained engagement and the important role shared micromobility played in supporting daily travel.

The campaign also attracted a significant number of new users. 89% of participants were first-time Whoosh riders, highlighting how major international events can encourage more people to experience shared micromobility for the first time and lower barriers to future adoption.

Meanwhile, riders averaged 25.1 minutes per trip, suggesting that shared e-scooters were not only used for short first-mile or last-mile connections but also became a practical transportation option across host cities during the tournament.

"The 2026 World Cup offered a compelling showcase for shared micromobility's role in supporting cities during high-traffic events and bringing sustainable transportation to broader audiences," said Jasper Luan, Director of Market and Solutions of Segway-Ninebot Commercial Mobility Business Division. "In partnership with Whoosh and JET, we delivered for residents and football fans while demonstrating the viability of shared mobility solutions on the world stage."

"This partnership with Segway reflects our commitment to making electric micromobility a real, everyday option for urban mobility in Latin America," said Victor Coelho, PR Manager LATAM at JET. "Mexico is a strategic market for JET, and initiatives like this, combining our local operational expertise with Segway's global scale, are exactly how we accelerate adoption and put more people on scooters."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment among Segway, Whoosh and JET to advancing more efficient, accessible and sustainable urban mobility through integrated transportation ecosystems. The campaign's strong participation results and ongoing activations demonstrate how shared micromobility can complement existing urban transportation networks during periods of elevated travel demand. This campaign also provides valuable operational experience for supporting future large-scale international events while reinforcing the role of shared micromobility as a practical, sustainable component of modern urban mobility.

SOURCE Segway