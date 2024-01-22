Segway's Transformative Robotics Portfolio Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

News provided by

Segway-Ninebot

22 Jan, 2024, 03:15 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, a trailblazer in the robotics industry, is set to make waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas with the introduction of a comprehensive line-up of robotics solutions designed to reshape industries and redefine the possibilities of robotics technology. From the highly capable Nova Carter AMR, an autonomous robotics development platform powered by the NVIDIA Isaac Nova Orin compute and sensor platform, to a range of transformative robots for consumer lawn care, restaurant and hotel services, Segway is showcasing its capability to innovate and scale up to meet the demand of the mass market.

Nova Carter: Revolutionizing Autonomous Robotics Development

At the forefront of Segway's CES 2024 lineup is Nova Carter, an autonomous robotics development platform that stands out for its versatility and customization options. Nova Carter, which uses the NVIDIA Isaac AMR platform, focuses on developing advanced perception in mobile robots (through AI and accelerated computing), enabling them to operate intelligently alongside humans in complex/unstructured environments. This platform not only accelerates development but also ensures scalability and dependability, setting the stage for groundbreaking innovations across various industries.

Faster Development with a Pre-Assembled Platform

Nova Carter, paired with NVIDIA Isaac AMR software, streamlines robot development, enabling rapid, cost-effective deployment of ready-to-use solutions. Developers can check out GitHub repositories for NVIDIA Isaac ROS to get started with Nova Carter.

Segway's CES 2024 showcase extends beyond development platforms to practical applications that transform everyday lives. The company is introducing a range of robots designed for specific tasks, including restaurant delivery robots S1 that enhance efficiency in the food service industry and outdoor delivery robots D2 that optimize hotel service operations. Additionally, Segway is introducing Navimow, a fully autonomous, AI-powered smart lawn mower, revolutionizing lawn maintenance with precision and convenience.

Supercharged Product Innovation at Scale

One of Segway's key strengths lies in its ability to design, build, and scale new products reliably for the mass market by leveraging supply chain advantages. Understanding that product innovation and scale are the key drivers for mass adoption of technology, the company's robotics solutions are engineered with the foresight to scale to mass production, adapt to evolving needs, and provide dependable performance in various environments. The result of this approach is a series of robotic products that are practical, reliable and affordable.

"At Segway, we are not just creating robots for the sake of it; we are creating solutions that solve people's real-life problems while helping the industry improve its efficiency and reduce labor costs. Nova Carter, jointly developed with NVIDIA, demonstrates our openness to working with others in the robotics ecosystem to bring innovation in the industry to the next level. We welcome more companies to work with us in the ecosystem to bring better robotic technologies to the mass market faster," says Tony Ho, VP of Business Development at Segway Robotics.

Paving the Way for the Future

As Segway Robotics unveils its innovative line-up at CES 2024, the company signals a readiness to tackle challenges and explore new frontiers in the realm of robotics technologies. With collaborations such as that with NVIDIA, Segway Robotics is poised to revolutionize industries and bring about a new era of intelligent and adaptable robotics solutions.

About Segway Robotics

Segway developed its first Robotic Mobile Platform (RMP) product line as early as 2001. Since then, the company has been continuously developing and marketing robotic products. Its wide product lineup includes restaurant service robots, indoor delivery robots, and outdoor delivery robots. Segway Robotics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Segway-Ninebot Group, focusing on commercial robotic applications.

Also from this source

Segway's Transformative Robotics Portfolio Takes Center Stage at CES 2024

Segway-Ninebot, a trailblazer in the robotics industry, is set to make waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas with the...

Segway-Ninebot Receives the World's First Tick Mark Certificate for Kids e-KickScooter

Segway-Ninebot, a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions, is pleased to announce that its children's electric scooter, the Ninebot...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.