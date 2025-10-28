SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Segwise, the AI-first ad creatives platform, announced the launch of AI Creative Analytics, a new tool that helps marketers find winning patterns in their creative data by tagging and mapping creative variables to performance metrics like ROAS and CPA.

Segwise Expands Its AI-First User Acquisition Platform With Advanced Creative Analytics and Insights for Mobile Marketers

Building on its suite of AI-agents, Segwise's AI Creative Analytics redefines how mobile-first brands from gaming to subscription apps and DTC ecommerce, drive ROAS. The AI-agent automatically tags and analyzes every identifiable creative element within ad creatives (including playable ads), such as hook dialogue, background setting, CTA, character traits, headline text, etc. Marketers can also create custom tags tailored to their brand's unique creative strategy. The result is a detailed understanding of which creative elements drive performance and which are underdelivering, allowing brands to optimise their new creatives for maximum impact.

Through Segwise's unified dashboard, marketers gain comprehensive creative intelligence by aggregating creative-level performance data across 10+ major ad networks, including Meta, Google, TikTok, AppLovin, Unity, and more. Marketers can also uncover cross-network and geographic insights while spotting early signs of creative fatigue with automated alerts.

By combining creative analytics with AI-driven creative tagging, Segwise empowers marketers to continuously test, learn, and refine their ad strategies for higher performance. Segwise offers an end-to-end approach to creative optimization that ensures data and design backed decisions to improve ROAS at scale. Its no-code integrations also connect seamlessly with leading Mobile Measurement Partners (AppsFlyer, Adjust, Singular), offering enhanced value.

"With ad creatives becoming the most important lever in performance marketing, creative analytics is the difference between wasted spend and efficient growth," said Brijesh Bharadwaj, Co-founder of Segwise. "Our AI creative analytics platform eliminates the manual grunt work of tagging, analyzing, and comparing creatives so that marketing teams can focus on creative strategy."

Segwise is now building toward AI Creative Generation backed by insights from their platform. Now in BETA, it enables marketers to instantly create and test creative variations based on data, helping teams replicate high-performing creative variables like hook scene texts, dialogues & more, and scale creative success effortlessly.

Segwise has eliminated our creative tracking bottleneck. We are now able to understand the impact of our creative variables without the hassle of manually tagging them. We also get automated fatigue tracking across every ad network - our team's time has been saved from data compilation to actual creative strategy, allowing us to scale our app faster, saidNick Cullen, Director of Growth & UA, Mode Mobile .

Segwise is trusted by leading mobile-first brands and continues to expand its U.S. presence across new categories, including subscription apps and direct-to-consumer businesses.

About Segwise:

Segwise was founded to help mobile marketers grow their brands in the most efficient way possible with the help of AI. Today, Segwise's AI-agents automate creative tagging and analytics and will soon evolve to generate ad creative variations backed by data insights, giving marketers an end-to-end system for building, analyzing, and optimizing high-performing creatives that maximize ROAS.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2807118/SEGWISE_AI_Platform.jpg

SOURCE Segwise