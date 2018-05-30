SEI Adds $3.5 Billion in New OCIO Assets in Six Months

"The variety of these new clients highlights the appeal and adoption of the OCIO model across numerous types of institutional investors," said Paul Klauder, Executive Vice President of SEI and Head of SEI's Institutional Group. "We believe our decades of experience as an OCIO and our success in delivering innovative strategies and custom implementation continues to set SEI apart from our competition and drives this consistent growth."

SEI now manages more than $92.5 billion in assets in the company's OCIO program and has more than 480 clients worldwide. Over SEI's 25 years of experience as an OCIO, the company has invested significantly in an infrastructure to support a flexible, inventive and results oriented OCIO program that can be customized to continuously meet the investment governance and risk management needs of clients.

"SEI has been providing OCIO services for a very long time and we have successfully navigated through the maturation points in scaling and continuing to grow the business," said Michael Cagnina, Vice President and Managing Director, SEI's Institutional Group. "Many OCIO providers are relatively new to providing these services and are yet to face some of those challenges. We feel our significant experience and overall credentials give our current and future clients significant confidence in choosing SEI as their OCIO partner."

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group is one of the first and largest global providers of outsourced investment management services. The company delivers integrated retirement, healthcare and nonprofit solutions to more than 480 clients in 13 countries. Our solutions are designed to help clients meet financial objectives, reduce business risk and fulfill their due diligence requirements through implemented strategies for the management of defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, foundations and board-designated funds. For more information visit: seic.com/institutional-investors.

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Frank Wilkinson Sam Reinhardt SEI Prosek Partners +1 610-676-1483 +1 646-494-7609 fwilkinson@seic.com sreinhardt@prosek.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-adds-3-5-billion-in-new-ocio-assets-in-six-months-300656249.html

SOURCE SEI

Related Links

http://www.seic.com

