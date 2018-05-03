SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team

Oxley, who has more than 20 years of wealth management experience, most recently served as Head of Business Development and Strategy at Winterflood Business Services. She has also held a number of senior roles at companies that include Sanlam U.K. and BNP Paribas.

Kevin Russell, Proposition Director, SEI Wealth Platform, U.K. Private Banking, added:

"Helen has a vast amount of knowledge and experience in the financial services industry and will be a tremendous asset to SEI. Over the years, she has earned a strong reputation for developing and delivering a wide range of significant propositions and initiatives in the wealth management sector, and we look forward to her contributing to the Platform's future success."

Commenting on her appointment, Oxley said:

"I am delighted to join an innovative, technology-led business such as SEI. The financial services industry is in the early stages of an exponential, technological growth curve, so it is an incredibly exciting time to be joining an organization that embraces change. I look forward to being a part of a team that builds integrated, digital solutions, providing a holistic wealth management experience for SEI Wealth Platform clients."

About the SEI Wealth PlatformSM

The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. The SEI Wealth Platform supports trading and transactions on 158 stock exchanges in 56 countries and 43 currencies, through the use of straight-through processing and a single operating infrastructure environment. For more information, visit: seic.com/wealthplatform.

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

