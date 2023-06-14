SEI and Philadelphia Phillies Team Up to Strengthen Connections Across Communities and Industries

News provided by

SEI Investments Company

14 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

Strength of Legacy is the Courage of the Future

PHILADELPHIA and OAKS, Pa., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) and the Philadelphia Phillies today announced a multi-year strategic partnership that underscores the organizations' shared commitment to pushing boundaries that affect positive change.

A leading global provider of technology and investment solutions and "Official Partner of the Philadelphia Phillies," SEI is teaming up with the reigning 2022 National League Champions as the company executes its focus on three key strategic areas of talent, culture, and growth. Highlights of the partnership include:

  • Brand awareness: Increased market presence to drive client engagement and growth
  • Making an impact: Events to promote volunteerism and charitable giving in support of the local community and initiatives, including an annual, co-branded fund to support athlete-driven initiatives
  • Fintech meets baseball: Hackathon competition to drive innovation with SEI and the Phillies' Baseball Operations team, including workshops, speakers, and networking opportunities
  • Art meets baseball: Collaboration to commission a mural by a local artist that ties into Philadelphia's culture and tells the story of the organizations' commitment to creativity and new ideas
  • Teamwork: Wiffle ball tournament at SEI's headquarters with the Phillies, emphasizing teamwork, inclusion, and fun as critical cultural elements

Ryan Hicke, SEI's CEO, said:

"The Philadelphia Phillies organization is rooted in relentless determination to succeed and a deep caring for the community—and those cultural synergies are a true representation of SEI's values. Courage is in our DNA, and we're proud of the dedication our employees, clients, and shareholders have demonstrated in rooting for us.

"The loyalty of Philadelphia sports fans runs deeps, bringing global communities together to achieve and celebrate success. We're excited to partner with the Phillies to get loud with telling our story and using our industry positions as power to make a greater impact and drive growth."

David Buck, Philadelphia Phillies' Executive Vice President, added:

"SEI has proudly supported the Philadelphia region and global communities for more than a half-century, forging connections that put passion into action and drive growth for the financial services industry.

"Their commitment to challenging traditional thinking and embracing change reflects the heart of the Phillies organization in delivering for our teammates, fans, and communities. We're thrilled to welcome SEI to the Phillies family, and we can't wait to build brave futuresSM together."

About SEI®
SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to help drive growth, make confident decisions, and protect futures. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: 

Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik                                             

Bonne Clark

SEI                                                             

Philadelphia Phillies

+1 610-676-4191                                     

+1 215-298-3223

[email protected]                                     

[email protected] 



Kerry Mullen

Vested                                      

+1 917-765-8720

[email protected]com

SOURCE SEI Investments Company

Also from this source

SEI Declares Dividend of $0.43 per Share

SEI Adds Tax-Managed Strategies to Suite of Models Featuring Capital Group

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.