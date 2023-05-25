SEI Announces New Office Location in Seattle, Washington

Embracing Seattle's Spirit, Catalyzing Transformative Solutions

SEATTLE, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI), a leading employee-owned business and technology management consulting firm, opened a new location to serve clients in the Seattle area on May 25, 2023.

The Seattle office will be led by Rick Podwojski as Managing Director, with Bonnie Coté serving as Managing Principal. Both Rick and Bonnie have ample experience leading early-stage growth for new offices and are ready to bring that expertise to SEI Seattle.

Bonnie has been with SEI for the last five years and was an early member of the Washington, D.C. office. As a consultant, she established the company's Human-Centered Design practice and was instrumental in leading product innovation initiatives for her clients across the commercial and public sectors. In 2022, she stepped into the Managing Principal role where she was responsible for account growth across SEI's D.C.-based clients. Bonnie's 10 years of experience leading diverse teams inspired her focus on advancing women in business through mentorship, advocacy, equity, and community within SEI.

Rick shared his excitement about the decision to open the Seattle office, saying, "My son attended the University of Washington and settled down here, which led to us visiting the Pacific Northwest for a decade. Each time, we asked ourselves, 'Why are we going back East?' We fell in love with the sense of community in this region, and ultimately decided there was no place we'd rather be. To be establishing an office in the place I chose to call home is a privilege."

Rick Podwojski brings a wealth of experience to his role, having spent over 30 years with SEI as a consultant, founding the Data and Analytics (D&A) practice, and accumulating over 25 years of D&A experience. The Seattle office is the third startup he has led and the fifth office he has managed. Rick is also a member of the SEI Board of Directors.

Rick and Bonnie describe the SEI Seattle office as boasting a startup feel, with a strong focus on its people and an emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Working with a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to nonprofits, SEI Seattle is the company's first true West Coast location. This new location provides access to a vibrant talent market, characterized by its innovative, entrepreneurial, groundbreaking, and collaborative nature. The region's culture encourages individual expression and creativity, making it an ideal fit for SEI's approach to consulting.

About SEI: SEI is a management consulting firm that partners with clients to deliver transformative solutions across industries. With a personalized approach, SEI's experienced consultants collaborate with clients to identify and address their unique challenges and opportunities. The company's commitment to innovation, flexibility, and fostering strong relationships has been the driving force behind its success. With the launch of the Seattle office, SEI continues to expand its reach and impact on organizations throughout the United States.

SEI Seattle's office is located at Skyline Tower, 10900 N.E. 4th Street, Suite 2300, Bellevue, WA 98004.

For more information, please visit https://www.sei.com/locations/seattle/ or contact the SEI Seattle office at (206) 388-3135.

