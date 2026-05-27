SEI Appoints Nathan Shetty as Chief Investment Officer

Appointment Supports Evolution of SEI's Asset Management Strategy and Global Investment Platform

OAKS, Pa., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) today announced the appointment of Nathan Shetty as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), effective June 1, 2026. In this role, Shetty will lead SEI's global investment organization and help advance the company's asset management strategy, with a focus on delivering scalable, customized investment solutions for institutional and wealth clients.

Shetty joins SEI with more than 20 years of experience leading global, multi‑asset investment businesses. Most recently, he served as Senior Managing Director and Head of Multi‑Asset at Nuveen Asset Management, where he led the investment team in designing and managing a broad range of global, multi-asset solutions and strategies across a diverse set of investment vehicles. He also served on Nuveen's Global Investment Committee.

Prior to Nuveen, Shetty was Global Co‑Head of Portfolio Management for Investment Solutions at UBS Global Asset Management, overseeing approximately $110 billion in multi‑asset, multi-manager, and outcome‑oriented solutions. He previously held senior roles at Mesirow Financial, Mountain Pacific Group, and Pareto Partners, and began his career at IBM Global Services.

As CIO, Shetty will be responsible for advancing SEI's investment platform across research, portfolio management, operations, and strategic partnerships, supporting the continued development of differentiated, risk-aware, and customized solutions designed to help clients navigate complexity and achieve long-term outcomes.

Commenting on Shetty's appointment, Michael Lane, Head of SEI's Asset Management business, said:

"As client needs continue to evolve, we remain focused on evolving our asset management platform and delivering differentiated investment capabilities aligned with the outcomes clients are seeking. Nathan brings deep experience leading global, multi-asset investment organizations and a successful track record of building customized solutions across asset classes, investment styles, and portfolio structures. His leadership will help drive our strategy forward and further enhance the breadth, discipline, and long-term focus we bring to our clients."

Shetty said:

"SEI's combination of investment expertise, platform scale, and client-centric approach creates a strong foundation for delivering differentiated outcomes in a complex market environment. I'm excited to join an organization with such a strong commitment to disciplined investment execution and long-term client success. I see significant opportunity to build on that foundation and deliver solutions that are adaptive, thoughtful, and aligned with the evolving needs of clients."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of March 31, 2026, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.9 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology, such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "can," "continue," "seek," or similar expressions.

SEI's forward-looking statements include its current expectations as to:

the benefits to SEI of the CIO's appointment;

the impact of the appointment of the CIO on the leadership and direction of SEI's global investment organization;

the manner by which SEI will evolve its asset management platform;

the needs of SEI's clients and the value that these clients attach to SEI's products and solutions; and

the degree to which SEI's solutions to support client needs and long‑term outcomes.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as they are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control or are subject to change. Although management believes the assumptions upon which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, they could be inaccurate. Some of the risks and important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those described in SEI's forward looking statements can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of SEI's Annual Report on Form 10 K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SEI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Alicia Rudd Eric Hazard SEI Vested +1 610-676-3887 +1 917-765-8720 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE SEI Investments Company