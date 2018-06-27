SEI Archway's Growth Continues in Family Office Business, Expands Office Space

SEI Archway's growth over the past 12 months has been fuelled in part through the addition of a significant number of new family office clients to its technology platform, increasing the firm's assets on platform to more than $300 billion.

"We are very proud of SEI Archway's contributions to our overall business," said Steve Meyer, Executive Vice President of SEI and Head of SEI's Investment Manager Services division. "With the addition of SEI Archway's unique technology platform and service capabilities, we have been able to expand our relationship with existing SEI clients while continuing to effectively service existing family office clients. This growth validates our belief that the combined competencies of SEI and SEI Archway will drive the next wave of innovation and client service within the family office market."

Designed by Parallel Design Group, an Indianapolis-based commercial interior design firm, the new SEI Archway office is located at 8888 Keystone Crossing and will house the company's locally-based staff, which includes the product support, implementation consulting, fund accounting, product design, software development and quality assurance teams. Echoing parent-company SEI's open environment, the stimulating, high-energy, art-infused design features an open workspace that spans the entire 14th floor, further enabling the company's diversified teams to seamlessly collaborate and engage with one another.

To accommodate its accelerated business growth, SEI Archway also plans to complete renovations on the building's 12th floor by early 2019. In total, SEI Archway will occupy more than 40,000 square feet inside the Indianapolis location. In addition to SEI's 96-acre corporate headquarters in Oaks, PA, SEI Archway also has offices in New York City and Denver.

"As we celebrate our first anniversary as a part of the SEI family, SEI Archway's significant office expansion in Indianapolis underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering unmatched wealth management technology and outsourcing solutions, just as we have done for the last 16 years," said Jason Brown, CEO of SEI Archway. "Since joining SEI last July, we have intensified our focus on client service and product development. Our new office space is uniquely suited to foster creativity and innovation among our employees as we continue to develop solutions that help our clients efficiently solve their most pressing business issues."

About SEI Archway

SEI Archway is a technology firm whose software solution supports the accounting, investment management and reporting functions for family offices, private banks, private wealth advisors and alternative asset managers. SEI Archway's primary objective is to help private wealth management firms better serve their ultra-high-net-worth clients through a single, integrated technology offering.

SEI Archway's proprietary software solution is designed to efficiently handle complex partnership, portfolio and corporate accounting alongside bill payment, investment management and multi-asset class data aggregation. Clients can choose to operate the web-hosted technology platform themselves through a software-as-a-service deployment or leverage SEI Archway's high-touch client service team for fully outsourced consolidated investment reporting, bill payment and partnership accounting services.

Founded in 2002 as Archway Technology Partners, the firm was acquired in July 2017 by SEI, forming SEI Archway.

About SEI's Investment Manager Services Division

Through the Investment Manager Services division, SEI supplies investment organizations of all types with advanced operating infrastructure they must have to evolve and compete in a landscape of escalating business challenges. SEI's award-winning global operating platform provides asset managers with customized and integrated capabilities across multiple investment vehicles, strategies, and jurisdictions. Our services enable investment managers to gain scale and efficiency, keep pace with marketplace demands, and run their businesses more strategically. SEI presently partners with more than 300 traditional, alternative and sovereign wealth managers representing $16.5 trillion in assets, including 35 of the top 100 managers worldwide. For more information visit seic.com/ims .

About SEI

Now in its 50th year of business, SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2018, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $869 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $335 billion in assets under management and $530 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

Company Contact: Media Contact: Dana Grosser Marie Matta SEI Prosek Partners +1 610-676-2459 +1 203-883-4701 dgrosser@seic.com mmatta@prosek.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sei-archways-growth-continues-in-family-office-business-expands-office-space-300672767.html

SOURCE SEI

Related Links

http://www.seic.com

