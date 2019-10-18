Sei Bello Plastic Surgeon in North Atlanta Adopts Sensus Healthcare's Groundbreaking Superficial Radiation Therapy for Keloid Treatment

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sei Bello, a plastic surgery center in Lawrenceville, Ga., announced today its adoption of Sensus Healthcare's Superficial Radiation Therapy, or SRT, for the treatment of keloids, a type of raised scar that forms on an area of the skin that has healed from an injury, such as a C-section or ear piercing. Keloids affect nearly 18 million people and can grow to become much larger than the original injury that initially caused the scar.

Sensus' innovative SRT-100+TM technology delivers precise, non-invasive, low-dose radiation to destroy the cells that form keloids without damaging the surrounding healthy tissue. SRT, which has received market clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is a painless treatment option that requires no anesthesia, cutting or bleeding following the keloid removal surgery and has a 95 percent no-recurrence rate for patients.

"As keloids are often painful and have a high recurrence rate, they significantly impact a patient's confidence and overall quality of life," said John Holmes, Sei Bello founder. "With SRT, we now have the ability to provide Lawrenceville residents with the best possible treatment option to not only get rid of keloids once and for all but also to give people their lives back. This 'keloid cure' rivals traditional surgery and allows patients to get back to their normal daily routines as quickly as possible."

Sei Bello, located at 4850 Sugarloaf Parkway in Suite 501, can be contacted for appointments at 470.240.1047.

To learn more about keloids, visit www.thekeloiddoctors.com.

