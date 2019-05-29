SEI Declares Dividend of $0.33 Per Share

OAKS, Pa., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ: SEIC) today declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.33 (thirty-three cents) per share. The cash dividend will be payable to shareholders of record on June 12, 2019, with a payment date of June 20, 2019.

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com.

