SEI Drives Sustained Momentum Across Global Wealth Management Markets

OAKS, Pa. and LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital transformation and operational efficiency are driving banks and other financial services firms to reassess their technology stacks,1 SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC) continues to experience market momentum in helping wealth management organizations plan and execute business strategies for evolution and growth. For the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025, SEI's global Private Banking business completed 13 client implementation projects and re-contracted 12 clients on the SEI Wealth PlatformSM (SWP). Additionally, SEI signed 21 new professional services engagements and launched 14 projects across 13 unique firms during the same time period.

A McKinsey study revealed that 70% of digital transformation initiatives fail to meet their intended goals, often due to poor planning, a lack of leadership alignment, or inadequate change management.2 SEI's Project Management Office (PMO) and Professional Services teams' specialized expertise in digital transformation through technology, operations, and change management—along with a deep understanding of each client's business and goals—provides a rigorous, tailored approach to implementations and enhanced onboarding efficiency.

Dedicated to managing the transformation process for clients, the PMO team launched more than 80 enterprise-scale digital transformation projects globally since 2020, including new client implementations onto the SEI Wealth Platform℠ (SWP), legacy and competitor platform conversions, and expanded account onboarding projects resulting from mergers and acquisitions across banking and wealth management clients. Of the 13 completed implementations in 2025, multiple implementations (a total of seven) occurred concurrently over two separate weekends between May and September. Among the 2025 implementation roster for the first three quarters of the year were:

Clermont Trust USA , an independent trust company serving family offices and high-net-worth individuals globally, leveraged an optimized configuration of the SWP platform and a streamlined implementation model, designed for regional and community banks and trust companies managing less than $1 billion in assets. The model is designed to give community banks and trust companies access to SEI's trust accounting and wealth management ecosystem of solutions in a scalable, cost-effective manner that supports their growth journey.

, an independent trust company serving family offices and high-net-worth individuals globally, leveraged an optimized configuration of the SWP platform and a streamlined implementation model, designed for regional and community banks and trust companies managing less than $1 billion in assets. The model is designed to give community banks and trust companies access to SEI's trust accounting and wealth management ecosystem of solutions in a scalable, cost-effective manner that supports their growth journey. Alerus, a commercial wealth bank and national retirement provider that delivers banking, wealth services, and retirement and benefits plans and services to commercial, business, and personal clients, migrated approximately 19,800 internal custody and external custody accounts, totaling approximately $41.5 billion in assets under management to SWP. The implementation comprised SWP's suite of services, including performance measurement and analysis, compliance services, personalized end-client account access, and portfolio and order management experiences, as well as processing and valuation services for Alerus' pooled funds.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Jim Collins, Chief Revenue Officer at Alerus, said:

"We are deeply committed to helping our clients achieve long-term financial wellness. Providing a personalized, end-to-end wealth management experience is key to seeing an entire financial picture that connects them to their goals. The SEI Wealth Platform and SEI's robust set of capabilities enable us to enhance that experience for our clients.

"SEI's thoughtful approach to understanding our business and goals, tailoring implementation based on our needs, and delivering on time not only reflects the depth of the team's expertise, but also their commitment to true partnership, collaboration, and mutual growth."

Sanjay Sharma, CEO of SEI International and Global Head of SEI's Private Banking business, said:

"For many wealth management organizations, modernization can require significant organizational transformation, and strategic planning, change management, and partnership are critical to success. We've been helping our clients transform their businesses for 57 years, and we've continuously enhanced our implementation model based on our clients' and our own experience—particularly in a post-COVID pandemic era.

"SEI sits at the intersection of technology, operations, and asset management, and the breadth of our capabilities, combined with a half-century of helping our clients anticipate and manage through change, uniquely positions us to be the strategic partner to power our clients' growth and the future of wealth. We look forward to continuing our track record of successful implementations and enabling our clients' business transformation."

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ: SEIC) is a leading global provider of financial technology, operations, and asset management services within the financial services industry. SEI tailors its solutions and services to help clients more effectively deploy their capital—whether that's money, time, or talent—so they can better serve their clients and achieve their growth objectives. As of Sept. 30, 2025, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.8 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

About the SEI Wealth PlatformSM

The SEI Wealth Platform (the Platform) is an outsourcing solution for wealth managers encompassing wealth processing services and wealth management programs, combined with business process expertise. With the Platform, SEI provides wealth management organizations with the infrastructure, operations, and administrative support necessary to capitalize on their strategic objectives in a constantly shifting market. For more information, visit seic.com/wealthplatform.



