Sei Expands to Xiaomi's Global User Base via Pre-Installed App, With Payment System Under Development for Future Partnership Growth

Additionally, Sei will launch a $5M Global Mobile Innovation Program to accelerate real-world blockchain adoption across consumer devices.





As part of this program, a next-generation crypto wallet and discovery app will be pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones sold outside of mainland China and the United States.





Following development, the collaboration will also explore enabling stablecoin payments across Xiaomi's mobile ecosystem and more than 20,000 retail stores.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sei, the world's fastest blockchain, today announced a major initiative with global consumer electronics giant Xiaomi. Under this rollout, a next-generation crypto wallet and discovery app will be pre-installed on all new Xiaomi smartphones sold outside mainland China and the US, with plans to introduce stablecoin payments across Xiaomi's growing retail network.

"This collaboration with Xiaomi represents a watershed moment for blockchain adoption," said Jeff Feng, Co-Founder of Sei Labs. "By embedding Sei's high-performance infrastructure directly into one of the world's most popular smartphone ecosystems, we're not just solving the onboarding problem—we're reimagining how billions of users will interact with digital assets in their daily lives."

The user onboarding experience of the forthcoming app will be seamless using Google and Xiaomi IDs, and will feature integrated multi-party computation wallet security, curated access to top crypto decentralized applications, and support for both peer-to-peer transfers and consumer-to-business transactions.

The initial rollout of the app will be prioritized to regions with established crypto adoption, including Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa, where Xiaomi holds a significant market share. The collaboration will provide millions of people with their first entry point into crypto, especially in countries where Xiaomi dominates the smartphone landscape, like Greece (36.9%) and India (24.2%).

Beyond digital infrastructure, the collaboration will enable a major opportunity with real-world blockchain payments across Xiaomi's global retail and digital ecosystem. The planned integration aims to enable customers to purchase Xiaomi products—from smartphones to electric vehicles—using stablecoins that are natively on Sei, like USDC and others. Initial rollouts for stablecoin payment functionality are targeted for Hong Kong and the European Union by Q2 2026, with expansion to other regulatory-compliant jurisdictions to follow.

The scope of this integration is unprecedented in the blockchain industry. Xiaomi consistently ranks among the world's top three smartphone manufacturers with 13% global market share, selling 168 million phones in 2024 alone. The app will be pre-installed on new devices and promoted to existing users through advertising networks.

This move represents a fundamental shift in blockchain adoption strategy. Rather than requiring users to seek out crypto applications, Sei is leveraging Xiaomi's Ecosystem to embed web3 capabilities directly into the devices and retail experiences that consumers already use daily.

"We're moving from a world where crypto is something you have to find, to one where it finds you," added Jay Jog, Co-Founder of Sei Labs. "With sub-400ms finality and the ability to process thousands of transactions per second, Sei's infrastructure is uniquely positioned to handle the demands of mainstream consumer applications."

The collaboration also strengthens Sei's position in the competitive landscape of high-performance blockchains. While other chains focus on crypto-native audiences, Sei is working with Xiaomi to open direct distribution channels to hundreds of millions of mainstream consumers.

Sei is a blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed more than four billion transactions across more than 80 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures, and Circle Ventures – and includes talent from companies like Robinhood, Google, Coinbase, Databricks, Uber, and Goldman Sachs.

Xiaomi is a leading global technology company founded in 2010, dedicated to creating innovative smart devices and cutting-edge electronics. Known for its high-quality smartphones, smart home products, and IoT ecosystem, and electric vehicles, Xiaomi offers premium technology at accessible prices. With a strong focus on user experience, innovation, and sustainability, Xiaomi has expanded to over 100 markets worldwide, empowering millions with its "Just for Fans" philosophy and commitment to making advanced technology available to all.

