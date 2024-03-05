SEI Group Acquires Carolina Gutter Company of SC, LLC

DORAVILLE, Ga., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), a leading installer of insulation and complementary specialty building products, today announced the acquisition of the assets of Carolina Gutter Company of SC, LLC ("Carolina Gutter"). Established in 2018, Carolina Gutter is based in Charleston, SC and services residential builders and homeowners with installed gutters, garage doors and after paint products (including shelving, mirrors and shower doors) throughout the greater Charleston market.

Mark Moore, President of SEI, stated "We are excited to add Carolina Gutter to our growing family of companies. The company has earned a reputation for excellence in Charleston and the surrounding resort communities that it serves. On behalf of everyone at SEI, I am excited to welcome Carolina Gutter to our team."

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of 11 businesses, expanding its footprint to include 37 branches across 11 states, including many of the fastest growing metro markets in the US.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products (including shelving, mirrors, shower doors, gutters and garage doors) in the single family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to customers including national, regional and custom homebuilders, as well as multi-family and commercial general contractors. For additional information, visit www.seigroupusa.com or email [email protected].

