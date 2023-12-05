SEI Group Acquires G5 Enterprises

News provided by

SEI Group

05 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

DORAVILLE, Ga., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), a leading installer of insulation and complementary building products, today announced the acquisition of the assets of G5 Enterprises Inc. and its subsidiaries (including Arkansas Insulation, Ballards Insulation,  Bolivar Insulation, G5 Enterprises Commercial, InsulUSA, S & S Insulation, Southwestern Professional Exteriors and others) (collectively, "G5").  Established in 2012, G5 is based in Nixa, MO and operates 9 branches throughout Missouri and Arkansas. G5 installs fiberglass and spray foam insulation, gutters, and exterior products into residential and commercial projects in Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and Oklahoma.

"The acquisition of G5 expands our geographic footprint into the Midwest and South Central regions of the US", noted Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI.  "Acquisitions are an important part of our growth strategy, and we continue to work a robust pipeline of opportunities across geographies and products."  Mark Moore, President of SEI, stated "G5 has established a reputation for excellence in the markets that it serves and will make a great addition to the SEI family of companies.  On behalf of everyone at SEI, I am excited to welcome G5 to our team."

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of 10 businesses, expanding its footprint to include 36 branches across 11 states, including many of the fastest growing metro markets in the US.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products (including shelving, mirrors, shower doors, gutters and garage doors) in the single family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets.  The Company provides best-in-class service levels to customers including national, regional and custom homebuilders, as well as multi-family and commercial general contractors.  For additional information, visit www.seigroupusa.com or email [email protected].

SOURCE SEI Group

