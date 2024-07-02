SEI Group Acquires Panhandle Building Materials, Inc., EnergyPro Insulation, Inc.

DORAVILLE, Ga., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), a leading installer of insulation and complementary specialty building products, today announced the acquisitions of Panhandle Building Materials, Inc. ("Panhandle") and EnergyPro Insulation, Inc. ("EnergyPro").

Panhandle, established in 2018, is a leading installer of fiberglass insulation products, spray foam insulation, garage doors, hurricane shutters and after-paint products (including shelving, mirrors and shower doors). The company services the residential new construction market in Pensacola, FL and surrounding localities.

Established in 2013 and located in Grand Junction, CO, EnergyPro services single family and multi-family homebuilders throughout western Colorado with installed insulation products, including fiberglass building insulation, fiberglass blowing wool, spray foam and cellulose.

Mark Moore, President of SEI, stated "We are excited to add Panhandle Building Materials and EnergyPro Insulation to our growing family of companies. The completion of these transactions reflects our continued success in the execution of our growth strategies. On behalf of all of us at SEI, I am pleased to welcome everyone at Panhandle and Energy Pro to our team."

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of 13 businesses, expanding its footprint to include 40 branches across 12 states, including many of the fastest growing markets in the United States.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products (including shelving, mirrors, shower doors, gutters and garage doors) in the single family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to customers including national, regional and custom homebuilders, as well as multi-family and commercial general contractors. For additional information, visit www.seigroupusa.com or email [email protected].

