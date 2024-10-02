SEI Group Acquires Pro Foam Insulators, Ltd. and Accu-coat Spray Products, LLC

DORAVILLE, Ga., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), a leading installer of insulation and complementary specialty building products, today announced the acquisitions of Pro Foam Insulators, Ltd. ("Pro Foam") and Accu-coat Spray Products, LLC. ("Accu-coat").

Pro Foam, established in 2006, is a leading installer of spray foam insulation based in Lufkin, TX. The company services the residential new construction market in Lufkin and surrounding localities.

Established in 2013 with branch locations in Maryville, TN and W. Jefferson, NC, Accu-coat services residential and light commercial builders throughout east Tennessee and northwestern North Carolina with installed insulation products including spray foam, fiberglass building insulation, fiberglass blowing wool, and cellulose.

Mark Moore, Chief Executive Officer of SEI, stated, "We are excited to add Pro Foam and Accu-coat to our growing family of companies. The completion of these transactions reflects our continued success in the execution of our growth strategies. On behalf of all of us at SEI, I am pleased to welcome everyone at Pro Foam and Accu-coat to our team."

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of 15 businesses, expanding its footprint to include 43 branches across 12 states, including many of the fastest growing markets in the United States.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Accu-coat was advised on the transaction by Iron Creek Business Advisors, LLC.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products (including shelving, mirrors, shower doors, gutters and garage doors) in the single family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to customers including national, regional and custom homebuilders, as well as multi-family and commercial general contractors. For additional information, visit www.seigroupusa.com or email [email protected].

