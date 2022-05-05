SEI Group Announces Acquisition of Energy Conservation Insulation Company

DORAVILLE, Ga., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Energy Conservation Insulation Company ("ECI") based in Bend, Oregon.

ECI is a leading residential and light commercial insulation services provider in the Central, Southern and Eastern Oregon regions. ECI, which offers a full line of fiberglass, spray foam and cellulose products, prides itself in being a leader in building science, insulation techniques and applications while delivering top-notch customer service.

Since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021, SEI has acquired a total of six businesses, adding eleven locations and over $95 million of annual revenues to the SEI platform. Now with a total of twenty-one branches across nine states, SEI serves several of the fastest growing metro areas in the U.S.

"We are impressed by ECI's commitment to its customers and employees and believe we share a common vision" said Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI. "ECI expands our geographic reach as we continue to grow our footprint as a provider of world-class service and products in the insulation and specialty products space."

Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products in the single-family and multi-family residential and light commercial markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to SEI's customers including custom and national homebuilders. For additional information, please email [email protected].

SOURCE SEI Group