SEI Group Announces Acquisitions of Haskell's Hardware & Allied Insulation & Supply

DORAVILLE, Ga., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI Group LLC ("SEI"), is pleased to announce its acquisition of Haskell's Hardware, Inc. ("Haskell's") based in Landis, North Carolina and Allied Insulation & Supply, Inc ("Allied") based in Garland, Texas (together, the "Companies").

Founded in 2006, Haskell's is a leading specialty hardware contractor focused on providing best-in-class customer service and quality workmanship. Haskell's offers a wide variety of products, including shelving, mirrors, shower doors, bath and door hardware, garage doors, blinds, solar shades, storage racks, and accessories to multi-family and single- family residential customers throughout the Southeast from its two locations in North Carolina and one in Maryland. Haskell's will continue to be led by Mark Haskell.

Founded in 2004, Allied operates from two facilities located in Garland and Grand Prairie, Texas. Allied is a leading provider of residential and commercial insulation installation services across the Dallas, north-Texas and central-Oklahoma markets. Allied has a strong focus on customer service which has resulted in a loyal customer base. Phil Dickey will continue to lead the business.

With these two acquisitions, along with Tailored Foam of Florida, which SEI acquired in May 2021, SEI has acquired six new locations across four states since its recapitalization with Quad-C Management in February 2021. These acquisitions add approximately $50 million of annual revenue to the SEI platform.

"We are excited to welcome Haskell's and Allied to the SEI team. Both Companies have impressive growth trajectories and are run by best-in-class managers" said Joe Carrington, CEO of SEI. "The Companies provide SEI with entry into the attractive Charlotte, Dallas and Washington, D.C. metro markets and will add significantly to our specialty products and fiberglass and spray foam insulation businesses, respectively." Terms of the acquisitions were not disclosed.

About SEI Group

SEI Group, a portfolio company of Quad-C Management, Inc., installs insulation and specialty building products in the single-family and multi-family residential markets. The Company provides best-in-class service levels to SEI's customers including custom and national homebuilders throughout the Southeast. For additional information, please email [email protected] .

