SEI Honors Mother Cabrini Health Foundation with SEI Novus Greater Good Award

OAKS, Pa., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEI® (NASDAQ:SEIC) today announced Mother Cabrini Health Foundation as the recipient of the inaugural SEI Novus Greater Good Award, which recognizes institutional investors who make a positive impact on the world through their investments. As the winner, Mother Cabrini Health Foundation receives one year of complimentary access to SEI Novus, a global portfolio intelligence tool that is part of SEI's Enhanced Chief Investment Officer (ECIO) platform for institutional investors.

The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is one of the largest private, nonprofit organizations serving New York. Their mission is to improve the health and well-being of vulnerable New Yorkers by leveraging its $4.2 billion investment portfolio (as of Oct. 31, 2021).

Paul Klauder, Head of SEI's Institutional Group, said:

"Amid an evolving asset management landscape, institutional asset owners have a transformational opportunity to invest directly in our shared future. The Mother Cabrini Health Foundation is deeply committed to improving the community, creating connections with those in need, and facilitating better care and improved health outcomes. We are delighted to recognize their efforts and mission with the inaugural SEI Novus Greater Good Award."

Jeremy Rosenberg, Managing Director of Public Investments at Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, said:

"The foundation is at a critical juncture and in the midst of building out an institutional-quality portfolio to bolster health outcomes, eliminate barriers to care, and bridge gaps in health services. The pace of manager additions has elevated, and we plan to use SEI Novus' portfolio intelligence capabilities to help the foundation more effectively evaluate existing and prospective managers in order to make more informed and impactful decisions."

Award applicants are required to demonstrate the positive impact they are making on the world and how they believe the SEI Novus portfolio intelligence tool could help them potentially improve their investment process and amplify their impact. Mother Cabrini's investment staff will experience the benefits of SEI Novus, including the full suite of data services, a multi-asset class analytics toolset, and reporting engine.

Andrea Gentilini, Head of SEI Novus, SEI's Institutional Group said:

"By providing complimentary access to SEI Novus, this award seeks to empower the recipient with more tools to potentially improve their investment process. We hope to contribute in a small way to making the outlook for vulnerable New Yorkers just a little bit brighter, especially during these times when healthcare services are crucial."

In November 2021, SEI acquired Novus Partners to expand SEI's capabilities for both the institutional investor and investment management markets. For more information on the SEI Novus Greater Good Award and the application process visit here.

For more information on Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, visit https://cabrinihealth.org.

About SEI's Institutional Group

SEI's Institutional Group provides clients with a variety of solutions aligned with their investment implementation preferences. As one of the first and largest providers of outsourced investment management services, SEI's Outsourced CIO (OCIO) platform supports institutional investors who delegate investment management decisions through a flexible implementation model. SEI's Enhanced CIO (ECIO) platform supports internal investment teams by integrating SEI Novus, a global portfolio intelligence tool, with SEI's comprehensive investment processing, shadow accounting, and data and workflow management offerings. More than 480 institutional clients utilize these integrated solutions worldwide as of Dec. 31, 2021. For more information, visit seic.com/institutions.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change, and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

